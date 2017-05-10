Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports

Softball seeks lost mojo for last six games

Take a round bat, toss a round ball, and hit it square.

Few things are harder to do in sports, and few teams know

that better nowadays than the Quincy Lady Jacks softball

team.

With their playoff hopes dimming, the team needs to

win all of their remaining six games to sneak into a postseason

berth.

To do that, they need to score some runs. And to do

that, there’s something else they need to do.

“We have got to hit the ball,” head coach Bill Gonzales said

in the wake of the team’s 11-1 nonleague loss to Kittitas, the

team’s third defeat in a row. “We got one or two or three

players who are hitting the ball, but not everybody else

is,” he added.

Kalysta Alvarez and Alexis Ramirez are among the players

who are hitting the ball well. “We get a hit here and there

and around,” Gonzales said, “but not like I thought we

would.”

The three-player pitching staff of Alvarez, Hannah

Soelter and Ivania Chavez has done well, but “it’s the errors

that we make out on the field that hurt us,” he said.

The fielding seemed to have improved during the Grandview

and Prosser games, all wins for the Lady Jacks, but

then other committments appeared

and players had to fill in different positions than normal.

“That doesn’t help at all,” Gonzales said.

During the three-game skid, the Lady Jacks have been outscored,

38-4. The other two losses were to

conference opponent East Valley- Yakima.

To make matters tougher, the next six games are all on

the road.

With a 4-8 record in league and 4-9 overall, the Lady Jacks

face 9-5 Othello, 0-12 Toppenish and 7-7 Ephrata, all in doubleheaders.

“It will be tough for us to make the playoffs,” Gonzales

said. After a tough doubleheader

loss at home to Wapato, the team swept Grandview

but then lost at home to East Valley-Yakima.The losses to

Wapato were the beginning of the derailment, Gonzales said,

and East Valley-Yakima “put the nails in the coffin,” he said.

The commitments on the girls’ schedules have affected

the level of play, Gonzales

said.

“It’s gotta be a total team effort; that’s the only way it’s

going to work for us,” he said. “It can’t be just one person or

two people to make this happen. It’s gotta be the whole

team.”

Next up for the Lady Jacks is a trip to Othello May 6, with

first pitch at 11 a.m. Then, the team goes to Toppenish May 9

to face the Wildcats, with first pitch at 3 p.m.

Then, the regular season closes with a doubleheader

against archrival Ephrata May 11.

First pitch against the Lady Tigers is 4 p.m. The games

will be the home team’s Senior Night.

In case the Lady Jacks do win out, the playoffs would

start May 13.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com