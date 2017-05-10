Softball seeks lost mojo for last six games
Take a round bat, toss a round ball, and hit it square.
Few things are harder to do in sports, and few teams know
that better nowadays than the Quincy Lady Jacks softball
team.
With their playoff hopes dimming, the team needs to
win all of their remaining six games to sneak into a postseason
berth.
To do that, they need to score some runs. And to do
that, there’s something else they need to do.
“We have got to hit the ball,” head coach Bill Gonzales said
in the wake of the team’s 11-1 nonleague loss to Kittitas, the
team’s third defeat in a row. “We got one or two or three
players who are hitting the ball, but not everybody else
is,” he added.
Kalysta Alvarez and Alexis Ramirez are among the players
who are hitting the ball well. “We get a hit here and there
and around,” Gonzales said, “but not like I thought we
would.”
The three-player pitching staff of Alvarez, Hannah
Soelter and Ivania Chavez has done well, but “it’s the errors
that we make out on the field that hurt us,” he said.
The fielding seemed to have improved during the Grandview
and Prosser games, all wins for the Lady Jacks, but
then other committments appeared
and players had to fill in different positions than normal.
“That doesn’t help at all,” Gonzales said.
During the three-game skid, the Lady Jacks have been outscored,
38-4. The other two losses were to
conference opponent East Valley- Yakima.
To make matters tougher, the next six games are all on
the road.
With a 4-8 record in league and 4-9 overall, the Lady Jacks
face 9-5 Othello, 0-12 Toppenish and 7-7 Ephrata, all in doubleheaders.
“It will be tough for us to make the playoffs,” Gonzales
said. After a tough doubleheader
loss at home to Wapato, the team swept Grandview
but then lost at home to East Valley-Yakima.The losses to
Wapato were the beginning of the derailment, Gonzales said,
and East Valley-Yakima “put the nails in the coffin,” he said.
The commitments on the girls’ schedules have affected
the level of play, Gonzales
said.
“It’s gotta be a total team effort; that’s the only way it’s
going to work for us,” he said. “It can’t be just one person or
two people to make this happen. It’s gotta be the whole
team.”
Next up for the Lady Jacks is a trip to Othello May 6, with
first pitch at 11 a.m. Then, the team goes to Toppenish May 9
to face the Wildcats, with first pitch at 3 p.m.
Then, the regular season closes with a doubleheader
against archrival Ephrata May 11.
First pitch against the Lady Tigers is 4 p.m. The games
will be the home team’s Senior Night.
In case the Lady Jacks do win out, the playoffs would
start May 13.
By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com