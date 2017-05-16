Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports

Softball sweeps Toppenish; Ephrata next

A lot of dominoes have to fall just right in order for the Jacks to make playoffs, but after a sweep of Toppenish, Coach Bill Gonzales says he believes there’s a chance.

The 6-11 Jacks pounded on the winless Wildcats 22-2 and 13-0 on the road and now have to sweep Ephrata (9-7 in league) in order to have a chance, and that’s just half the task.

Wapato sits in sixth place as of May 10, with a 7-9 mark, prior to their May 11 doubleheader at home against third-place East Valley-Yakima.

If East Valley-Yakima sweeps the Wolves, and the Jacks sweep the Tigers, that would leave Quincy in sixth place with an 8-11 record, one win better than Wapato’s 7-11 mark.

That might be enough to sneak in the playoffs, despite Wapato having swept the Jacks in Quincy.

Stranger things have happened, and the Jacks are feeling all right after their sweep of Toppenish.

“Everybody contributed pretty well, and we played (in a way) that’s been missing, we worked as a team.”

The team struggled fielding a little, due mostly to girls playing in new positions, but the team hit the ball better and Kalysta Alvarez pitched both ends of the doubleheader.

“Since they were both five-inning games, I kept it that way,” Gonzales said.

To beat Ephrata, the team must work together, cut down on errors and be strong at the plate.

“If we can do all three, I think we’ll be fine,” he said.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com