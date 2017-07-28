Posted on Jul 28, 2017 in News

Southern rockers Cadillac Three heading to the Gorge for Watershed

To Neil Mason, drummer of the Cadillac Three, the formula for his band’s popularity is simple.

“There’s rednecks everywhere,” Mason says.

A product of the Sunbelt, like his longtime buddies and bandmates Jaren Johnston and Kelby Ray, Mason isn’t the least bit shy about his Southern roots and those of their band. Southern rock is their calling card and Mason likes it that way.

The band started as The Cadillac Black, and released a self-titled album under that name in 2012. After becoming a trio, they switched to their current name, and later reissued the album with their new name. Since then, they have released a second LP.

Another big factor in the success of the band, which plays The Gorge Amphitheatre Saturday as part of the three-day Watershed festival of country music, is the fact that it’s not a studio band, Mason said. The three members are childhood friends.

“I don’t think any of us would be in a band anymore if it wasn’t together,” Mason said, noting that the band used to include a fourth friend, and when he left the band to start a family, the band chose to become a trio instead of adding someone new.

“It’s important to us that it was only the three of us, and that there wasn’t any hired guns or anything,” he says.

Being among friends makes it possible to spend 250 days a year on the road, Mason said, and that includes trips to faraway locales like Europe and Australia.

“We know each other inside and out,” he said. “We know when to leave each other alone.”

Southern as they are, the band’s influences are a little more eclectic, Mason says, adding that he and his bandmates grew up on a steady diet of southern rockers like Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers, but also California-born Metallica and Washington-born Nirvana.

Still, Mason says that Cadillac Three is bathed in country music. Nashville is the band’s hometown, after all. His mother is from Louisiana, Ray is from Tennessee and Johnston hails from Alabama.

At the same time, he says, they are not out to emulate or copy anybody. The influences are there, but so is the desire to develop a sound that is truly theirs.

“I’m a firm believer in write-what-you-know, play-what-you-know,” he said. “A lot of our songs are autobiographical.”

A lot of that autobiography reflects once again the band’s southern roots, from the title of some of its songs (“I’m Southern,”) to what being from the South means to them.

“I think of tradition and I think about heritage, and pot simmers and cold beer,” he said. “Growing up on stuff like the Allman Brothers and Skynyrd, we learn a lot about what the South was through their eyes.”

The key lies in putting their own sound to what they see as they travel the world with their music, or, as Mason says with a chuckle, “doing the only thing we know how to do semi-well,”

Those travels include stops in the upper-left-corner of the Lower 48, a place with a very special energy, Mason says.

Washington, he says, is “a long way from the house, but absolutely worth the trip every time.”

He recalls headlining in Seattle for the first time a few years back, and playing to a house of 800 people, “with the kids singing every word,” Mason said.

The band also came to Watershed last year. This year, they are scheduled to perform on the main stage at 5:10 p.m. July 29, on a day where the headliner is Darius Rucker. Chris Stapleton headlines the first day and Luke Bryan headlines the third day.

Music begins at 2:55 p.m. Friday with the Josh Abbott Band. For a full schedule, visit www.watershedfest.com.

“We are really excited to be there,” Mason said. “The Gorge is a bucket-list venue and it’s an honor to get to play there.”

By Sebastian Moraga