Posted on Mar 9, 2019

Spaghetti Feed smiles

Isabella Thompson joined her friend Brianna Cendejas as volunteers at the 44th Annual Spaghetti Feed that took place on March 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Quincy High School in support of their 4th grade field trip to Seattle.

Danika Mia Camacho sat grinning from ear to ear with her spaghetti at the 44th Annual Spaghetti Feed.

In the kitchen at the Quincy High School, Mario Flores (on the left), Angelica Cendejas (center) and Marcy Alvarez were ready to help serve side dishes at the 44th Annual Spaghetti Feed.

Photos by Luisa Leon/Post-Register