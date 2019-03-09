Pages Menu
Posted on Mar 9, 2019

Spaghetti Feed smiles

Isabella Thompson joined her friend Brianna Cendejas as volunteers at the 44th Annual Spaghetti Feed that took place on March 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Quincy High School in support of their 4th grade field trip to Seattle.

Photo by Luisa Leon/Post-Register

Danika Mia Camacho sat grinning from ear to ear with her spaghetti at the 44th Annual Spaghetti Feed.

Photo by Luisa Leon

In the kitchen at the Quincy High School, Mario Flores (on the left), Angelica Cendejas (center) and Marcy Alvarez were ready to help serve side dishes at the 44th Annual Spaghetti Feed.

Photo by Luisa Leon/Post-Register

Photos by Luisa Leon/Post-Register