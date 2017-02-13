Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 13, 2017 in Sports

Sports Briefs, week of Feb. 9, 2017

Registration open for spring soccer

There is still time to sign up for soccer.

The deadline to sign up for the spring 2017 season of Columbia Basin Youth Soccer is Feb. 20.

You may register online at www.cbssoccer.com, or pick up a registration form at the QVPR office, 305 Central Ave. S., complete it and mail it to Columbia Basin Youth Soccer, P.O. Box 922, Ephrata, WA, 98823.

You may reach the association via email at columbiabasinsoccer@gmail.com or by phone at 509-431-424.

You can find the CBYA on Facebook, as well.

Tryouts for NCW Alliance scheduled

NCW Alliance, the new women’s soccer team based in Wenatchee, will host tryouts for its 2017 season next month, 6-8 p.m. March 18 and 1-4 p.m. March 19.

Registration is $20 and participants must bring a black or white shirt. Tryouts will be at the Apple Bowl.

Register online at ncwalliancefc.com