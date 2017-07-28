Posted on Jul 28, 2017 in Sports

Sports briefs, week of July 20, 2017

Cherry Bomb Run results released

The results of the George Cherry Bomb Run from last July 4 are out. Cyril Berndt and McKenzie Connell took top honors.

Berndt finished the two-mile race in a time of 12:02 minutes. Connell finished her race with a time of 15:17 minutes.

In the female age groups, Livia Koetke won the 0-7 category with a time of 27:10 minutes. Ava Gooch won the 8-13 age group with 15:48 minutes, Jane Kennedy won the 14-19 age group with a time of 15:19 minutes, Kassie Otter won the 20-29 age group with 18:31 minutes, Jody Stadelman won the 30-39 age group with 18:50 minutes, Carrie Pedeferri won the 40-49 age group with 17:26 minutes, Linda Cowin won the 50-59 age group with 21:05 minutes, Jan Cunningham won the 60-69 age group with 17:31 minutes, and Harriet Tongue won the 70-plus age group with 31:05 minutes.

In the male age groups, Bayard Connell won the 0-7 age group with 21:05 minutes, Orion Nolan won the 8-13 age group with 16:07 minutes, John Sanislo won the 14-19 age group with 13:14 minutes, Alex Carey won the 20-29 age group with 16:06 minutes, Jason Winfree won the 30-39 group with 12:11 minutes, Eric Johnson won the 40-49 age group with 15 minutes flat, Curtis Grant won the 50-59 age group with 13:06 minutes, Larry Laughlin won among 60-69-year-olds with 21:49 minutes, and Dave Stadelman won the 70-plus age group with 24:44.

The overall winners of the 10-mile race were Silvestre Beltran among males with a time of 41:26 minutes and Christine Klingel among females with 45:04 minutes.

In the 14-19 age groups, Zeche Cochran won among males with 50:34 minutes and Camille Sanislo won among females with 52:12 minutes.

In the 20-29 age group, first place went to Erin Vanderwall among females with 52:37 minutes.

In the 30-39 age group, first place went to Amanda Stredwick among females with 55:51 minutes and Damon Stokes among males with 44:34 minutes.

The 40-49 category had Gary Klepec as the top male finisher with 47:42 minutes and Lisa Hanson as the top female with 59:33 minutes.

The 50-59 age group had Sonnia Tonnemaker on top with 51 minutes flat and John Carey as the top male with 63:28.

The 60-69 group had Randy Bracht with 48:46 as the top male.

Deadline set for fall soccer signups

The deadline to register for the fall 2017 season of Columbia Basin Youth Soccer is Aug. 4. The fee is $70 for teams U8-U11/12, players born 2006 to 2010.

Forms are available at Quincy Parks and Rec, 115 First Ave. SW, or at the Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave. S or at Washington Federal Bank, 500 Central Ave. S.

Register online at www.cbsoccer.com or call 509-237-3580.

Players in U4-U7 categories, born between 2011-2013 may play on the local Quincy Parks and Rec league.

Registration for those categories and age groups will be held at the beginning of August or at the beginning of September.

Coaches and volunteers are always needed. If you are interested, call 654-5434.