Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Mar 9, 2017 in Sports

Sports briefs, week of March 2, 2017

Quincy grad wins conference title

Central Washington University senior Armando Tafoya won the weight throw title at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s indoor championships Feb. 17.

According to CWU’s athletics website, Tafoya, a Quincy graduate, gave the university the first overall title of the event.

Tafoya’s throw measured 17 meters and 37 centimeters or about 57 feet. It was the senior’s first-ever conference championship.

The championships took place at Nampa, Idaho, home of the GNAC member Northwest Nazarene University.

Alberto Tafoya, Armando’s younger brother, is a freshman at Central Washington and competes for the Wildcats in the shot put.

Quincy grad named coach of the year in Idaho HS league

Manny Ybarra Jr., a Quincy grad and the son of a longtime wrestling coach at QHS, has won Coach of the Year honors

for the Southern Idaho Conference, in Boise, Idaho.

Ybarra Jr., an assistant wrestling coach at Boise’s Bishop Kelly Catholic School, is a graduate of Boise State University with a bachelor of science degree in health education.. He graduated from Quincy High School in 2011.

Bishop Kelly High School is a private Catholic high school founded in 1964 in Boise, with about 700 students.

Ybarra, Jr placed at the Mat Classic for four consecutive years, becoming the first Quincy wrestler to accomplish that feat.

He also wrestled at BSU.