Posted on Mar 26, 2017 in Sports

Sports Briefs, week of March 23, 2017

Gimlin tourney seeks volunteer refs

The organizers of the annual street basketball tournament named after late Quincy Jacks hoops’ standout Dru Gimlin need volunteer referees.

Those interested in reffing games that may range between grade-school age and adult, may contact Stephanie Keller at the City of Quincy, at 509-787-3523, extension 204.

The streetball tournament lures teams from all over the state and serves as a warmup for Spokane’s Hoopfest.

Fishing derby returns to Burke Lake Saturday

The annual Trout Fishing Derby will take place this Saturday, weather permitting at Burke Lake.

Registration is open online at www.quincyvalley.org and at Quincy Valley Hardware and Lumber, Hooked On Toys in Wenatchee, the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Sportsman Warehouse in East Wenatchee.

Registration is $25 for adults and $10 for children.

The derby will have prizes for longest fish, highest cumulative weight as well as consolation prizes and raffles in both the youth division and the adult division.

To learn more go to the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce’s website, www. quincyvalley.org.

The fishing derby will occur for the seventh time. It had been scheduled for earlier in the month, but inclement weather forced organizers to reschedule.

The derby is one of two major derbies occurring in the area in the next few months. A pikeminnow derby occurs later this year.