Posted on Nov 11, 2017

Sports briefs, week of Nov. 9, 2017

Ramsey earns league honors

Quincy grad Kaitlin Ramsey earned Defensive Player of the Week honors for her region as well as for the entire Northwest Athletic Conference last week.

Ramsey plays for the Spokane Falls Community College Bigfoot, and received the honors for the week of Nov. 1-7.

The Bigfoot are fourth in the East Region of the NWAC and have earned a postseason berth with a 10-5 record. The volleyball championships are Nov. 16-19 at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center.

Volleyball tryouts for teens Sunday

The Mid State Volleyball Club is holding tryouts for the 2017-2018 season Nov. 12 at Quincy High School.

This is for Mid State’s U16 and U18 teams and will begin at 5 p.m. For more information, you can call Darci Kleyn at 398-5323.