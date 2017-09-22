Posted on Sep 22, 2017

Sports briefs, week of Sept. 21, 2017

Quincy volleyball wins home opener

The Quincy varsity volleyball team in its 2017 home opener defeated Wapato and improved its record to 2-1, 1-1 in league.

The Jacks won in four sets, 25-13, 25-17, 24-26 and 25-19, overcoming a Wapato surge that allowed the Wolves to take the third set.

Morgan Kleyn led the Lady Jacks with 18 kills, the second time in three games she had kills in double figures. She also had 42 digs. Yesenia Rubalcava had 21 digs. Kelly Mills had 10 aces.

The game against Wapato was the first and last home game of the month for the Lady Jacks, who faced East-Valley Yakima on the road Tuesday night. Results weren’t available prior to press time. Next up for the Lady Jacks is a game at Grandview on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Quincy soccer loses home opener

The Quincy varsity girls soccer team fought hard but ultimately lost, 9-2, to a speedy Grandview Greyhounds team Sept. 16.

The game was the second of the year for the Lady Jacks, who lost on the road to Ellensburg, 5-0, Sept. 12. Four days later, in their home opener, the Quincy players started with a lot of energy, battling for the ball and bringing danger to the Grandview gate. The more experienced Grandview team slowly took control of the tempo of the game and started firing on the gate defended by Quincy’s Zayuri Arizmendi.

Brianna Cordova and Piper Horning had goals for the Quincy Jacks. With those tallies, the Jacks have already doubled last year’s total number of players who scored goals.

Next up for the Lady Jacks was a visit by Wapato on Sept. 19. Results weren’t available prior to press time. Next, the team hosts Toppenish on Thursday at 6 p.m.