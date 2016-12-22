Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 22, 2016 in News

Spreading cheer year after year: An interview with Quincy’s own elf

NORTH POLE – If you wonder whether flying reindeer can circle the globe, you will be happy to learn that Santa, in his own practical way, designs certain people as helpers, surrogate elves to help him bring the magic of Christmas to every corner of the world.

One such helper lives in Quincy, and the fella was kind enough to grant us an interview, even though it is his busiest time of year.

Quincy’s elf has been a Santa helper for at least 15 years, appearing as Santa’s representative/doppelganger, wearing the red suit and listening to children’s requests and petitions, while parents take photos, or shake their heads, or both.

The local elf has represented Santa all around Quincy Valley, from the Community Center and the annual tree lighting to events at Quincy Police Department.

Fortunately, there isn’t much prep needed to represent Kris Kringle in Quincy, other than to get the throat ready to hit those low notes for countless ho-ho-ho’s.

He tried growing a big beard, but his regular non-elf occupation as well as his volunteer gig (in a red truck with a big siren instead of a red suit with a big belt) required him to be clean-shaven. So the elf went to the store shelf to get hairy for his suit.

The work starts in early December, and in Quincy that involves learning a little Spanish, things like ‘Feliz Navidad.’ It’s not full-time, and it’s still fun, so Quincy’s elf has no problem saying that he sees himself doing this for a long time to come, no matter how many crying children he encounters.

“There’s a couple of those every year,” he said.

With experience comes mastery, and he says he has learned ways to help upset children so that they are not in full-meltdown when the camera goes click. One way is to hand a child back and forth between Mom and Dad before placing the child, facing a parent, with Santa’s elf for the photo opp.

“Most of the time that works pretty well,” Quincy’s elf said.

Sometimes things go a little awry.

In his early days as Santa rep, he and his wife “adopted” a single mom and her family for Christmas, buying and decorating the tree and providing presents. Mrs. Claus arrived first, and the elf arrived later, bearing gifts. He knocked at the door, and the children answered. But unbeknown to Mom, a friend of her children had said that Santa showing up at your doorstep meant you were on the naughty list. So the elf’s arrival was less grand than expected.

The children “ran screaming and crying to their bedroom,” he said.

Miscues and weepers aside, the seasonal sideline is enjoyable, he added.

“It’s fun, my grandkids call me Papa Claus,” he said.

Things aren’t nearly as amusing for the grandchildren’s friends, who stare with skeptical eyes when they hear about their friend’s famous elfin grandpa.

On the other hand, a friend of his wife has two children, and the children count Quincy’s elf as the only elf they have ever known.

North Pole regulations demand that all Santa’s Helpers look sharp at all times when repping the Big Guy, so Quincy’s elf said he will likely buy a new red suit next year.

For those wanting to join the Elf Squad, Quincy’s own said anybody could do it, but it helps to be skilled at dealing with children, “and not creepy to the parents,” he quipped.

Sometimes at events, adults want to join in the fun and sit on the elf’s lap, too. Most will say they have been really good in the past 11 months, but Santa has his list, and that’s the final word.

“(I tell them) ‘I have two lists, you know: The good list and the one you’re on,’ ” he said.

As for himself, Quincy’s elf says Santa must think highly of him. Not only is he a longtime helper, but Santa “hasn’t given me a lump of coal for quite a few years.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com