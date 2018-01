Posted on Jan 20, 2018

Spring sports will have new coaches

The spring varsity teams at Quincy High School will have at least three new faces at their helms.

Matthew See will coach boys’ tennis, replacing Alan Rasmussen. Pauline Baughman will coach softball, replacing Bill Gonzales. Whitney Gregg will coach girls’ track and field, replacing Cory Medina.

All hires are pending the school board’s OK, Quincy associate athletic director Mark Kondo said.