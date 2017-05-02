Posted on May 2, 2017 in News

State waives days for Quincy schools

Washington’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction approved Quincy School District’s waiver of six school days lost to poor weather this winter.

Four of the waived days fell in Gov. Jay Inslee’s state of emergency declaration due to severe winter weather. According to a letter from the district to parents, the state approved another two-day waiver.

After the approved waiver, the district had three more days to make up. One was made up Feb. 17, and the other two will be made up June 15 and 16, with the latter being the last day of school, and a half-day.

Graduation dates are unchanged: Quincy High School students will graduate on June 9, and High Tech High will hold its graduation June 12.

The Quincy Junior High promotion will be held June 15 at the high school, instead of June 13.

By Post-Register Staff