Posted on Feb 5, 2018

STEM Night builds on families’ enthusiasm

And on one cold night of January, the fourth letter showed up.

As Quincy Junior High teacher Lisa Silk explained, students at QJHS get plenty of science, plenty of math and their share of technology as well. What they need is a chance to build stuff, some engineering, so as to fulfill the acronym STEM.

“The engineering part is what the kids aren’t getting,” she said. “They don’t have any time to design something, to test it out. Part of our initiative is to get the engineering into the science class.”

So on Jan. 18, during the aptly titled STEM Family Night, students and their parents spent hours building gliders, crash-testing cars and erecting towers, all within the warm confines of Quincy Junior High.

The experiments occupied different spots within the school, with activities like 3-D printing happening at the library, and glider construction and testing at the gym.

The purpose of the night, Silk said, is to have “kids and parents really learn what STEM means.” STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

“We can do the science, we can do the technology, and we can do the math, but they don’t necessarily get to try it, or how to try it. That’s why we are doing this tonight,” she said.

In one of the classrooms, students had been given little wooden wagons, and their task entailed sitting a boiled egg inside the wagon and creating a bumper using everyday products. The student then would slide the wagon down a ramp. If the safety system did its job, the egg would not crack when it crashed against the end of the ramp.

Children in grades 7-8 and their younger siblings and friends teamed up with adults to not just crash-test the eggs, but to build gliders and then stretch rubber bands from the bottom of the gliders to launch them across the cavernous school gym – some with more ease than others.

“I’m left-handed, so it’s kind of hard,” said seventh-grader Brianna Herrera. “Most of the teachers that are teaching you are right-handed, so when they try to teach me, I told them I can’t learn that way because my hands manage different(ly).”

Of course, the next time Herrera tried it, the cardboard glider soared like the Concorde, much to the amazement of a certain southpaw.

“That was, like, the first time I actually did it,” she exclaimed.

The wow factor was not exclusive to students, QJHS teacher Trevor Sill said.

“We saw smiles on the parents’ faces just as big as the smiles on the kids’,” Sill said. “We really want to involve the parents so they can see what the kids are doing and participate.”

This was the first-ever STEM night at QJHS. Other schools have done STEM nights before, but not QJHS. There will likely be more STEM nights at the school in the future. For starters, this spring, the annual Project Night will look a little like a STEM night, Sill said.

“I have already talked to some teachers who said, ‘We want to make (Project Night) a little more like this, a little more hands-on,’” Silk said. “So it’s not just showing things, but there’s more active involvement for the parents.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com