Posted on Jan 12, 2018

Story of hope comes alive at library

Book-It Repertory Theatre of Seattle brought a children’s book to life in Spanish and English on Dec. 27 at the Quincy Public Library. The book, “Ada’s Violin: The Story of the Recycled Orchestra of Paraguay,” by Susan Hood, tells the story of Ada Ríos, who grew up in a slum in Paraguay and dreamed of playing the violin, and a music teacher who made instruments out of recycled trash.

Crystal Saucedo, of Quincy, enjoyed the performance and provided this review.

“I had the privilege of watching an intriguing and heartwarming story called ‘Ada’s Violin: The Story of the Recycled Orchestra of Paraguay’ put into a wonderful play based on true events of a young girl by the name of Ada and her struggle to find a way to do what she loves most in life.

“It was interactive and a delight to watch as the audience joined in for the fun as well as being a part of the story, which added to the experience. It was great family fun that lasted around 30 minutes, which was perfect for the little ones,” Saucedo wrote.

The audience members had nothing but wonderful comments about the performance and said they would like to see more stories like this that are so hopeful and inspiring, according to Saucedo.

“I personally thought the crew worked well together with the space that was provided for them and seemed to get along regardless of how their situation was,” Saucedo wrote. “They were cheerful and full of great enthusiasm. I hope to see more of what they do in the future.”

By Post-Register Staff