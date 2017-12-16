Posted on Dec 16, 2017

Strong showing by Quincy swimmer in ML meet

Nicknamed “The Beast” by some of his teammates on the Eastmont High School swim team, Quincy swimmer Jackson Calloway put up some beautiful numbers at a swim meet in Moses Lake on Dec. 12.

Calloway, who trains alongside Eastmont High School swimmers and competes at their meets, but representing Quincy, finished with the second-best time in the 500-meter freestyle and third-best in the 100-meter butterfly competitions.

Official results don’t list Calloway as second or third, since the competition involved Eastmont and Moses Lake. In addition to Calloway, swimmers from 1A schools Cascade-Leavenworth and Cashmere also competed, representing their schools.

At the 100m butterfly, Calloway, who earned the nickname due to his powerful strokes, finished with a time of 1:03.07, a new personal record for him. By comparison, the swimmer who finished third, an Eastmont athlete, clocked in at 1:08.48.

At the 500m freestyle, Calloway clocked in with a time of five minutes, 29.42 seconds. The swimmer awarded second place, an athlete out of Moses Lake, clocked in at upwards of seven minutes.

“At the 500-free, I expect better,” Calloway said, “but I don’t think I prepared myself really well for it, eating-wise. I was really hungry and I didn’t have any energy in that race.”

The two races are almost back-to-back, so competing in the 100m butterfly “probably wasn’t the greatest idea,” Calloway said.

Prior to the season, Calloway said he wanted to work on his technique, including learning how to breathe out by turning his head both to the left and to the right as he swam. During the 500m freestyle race, he swam turning his head only one way.

“I worked on that really well on my first meet, but I think this meet, just by not having any energy, I just kind of needed more air to just keep me going.”

The season is off to a good start, if albeit a slow one on the 500m, but “I have no doubt I will be able to pick it up,” Calloway said. “It’s just taking a little more time than I planned on it.”

Next up for Calloway is a meet over Christmas Break in Wenatchee, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m., involving Eastmont, Moses Lake, Kentwood and the hosts.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com