Posted on Dec 21, 2017

Students get their shop on at Monument

Smack dab in the middle of Monument Elementary is the school’s library – a place for reading, writing, arithmetic and, last week at least, raucous shopping.

The Monument Elementary Christmas Store opened its doors twice a day to students wanting to buy Christmas gifts, using the school’s in-house “Monument Money” as currency.

The first-year store has become such a hit that students have lined up outside the library waiting for their chance to shop through stacks of toys, décor, jewelry sets, books, coats, boots, mugs, candles and hundreds of stuffed animals.

The items arrived at Monument through donations or purchases by staff at first, and later by the school’s Parent Volunteer Committee, also known as PVC. The store ran from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, and it opened early in the morning and during the lunch hour. Staff allowed the students to shop in groups of 15, and for a limited amount of time – about four minutes.

“We thought we brought in a lot,” Monument teacher Pauline Baughman said of the donations by the staff. “But it turned out we needed more items to sell.”

That’s where the PVC came in, with its donations, and organizations like the Prchal Fund and CliftonLarsonAllen, with checks.

“We didn’t know it was going to be this big,” Baughman said of the store. “We knew that the kids were going to be excited about it, but it was like Black Friday in here.”

Lots of mugs for dads, lots of jewelry for moms and teachers, Baughman said. Some even went as far as purchasing boots for younger siblings and coats for older siblings.

“It’s just amazing to see kids want to actually buy things their siblings would need,” Baughman said.

In addition, a teacher set up a gift-wrapping station, so students were able to wrap the presents they bought. For some, it was their first time wrapping presents.

The students have known about the store since before Thanksgiving break, Baughman said. Staff have been passing out Monument Money to students engaging in all manner of positive behavior. A member of the school’s positive behavior intervention committee, Kelly Slover, came up with the idea for the store.

Baughman said the students might try and open a store next year as well. Next time, they will likely reach out to the community first, she said.

“After this year, I don’t have as much stuff to give away,” she quipped.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com