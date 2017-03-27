Posted on Mar 27, 2017 in News

Students have a peek at their future during College Fair

Crystal balls aren’t always round. Sometimes they are square-ish, with doors and windows on them, and big enough to fit hundreds of people.

Junior high and high school students had their first peek at what might be their future at the second annual college fair earlier this month.

Quincy Junior High School was the site where representatives from four-year and two-year colleges and technical schools spoke of the importance of post-secondary education.

Adults spoke to students about topics that ranged from the intricacies of financial aid to the day-to-day life of college students.

“’What is college like, where do I get my meals, what are dorms like?’” Scott Ramsey, principal at QJHS said students asked speakers and reps during the fair.

Students took virtual tours of Washington State University, the University of Washington and the campus of the University of Southern California.

Washington State University, the University of Washington, Central Washington University, Big Bend Community College, Wenatchee Valley College, Perry Technical College and several other institutions of higher learning sent recruiters and representatives. Information was available in both English and Spanish, either through bilingual speakers, bilingual printouts or translators.

“Talking to the representative from UW, he said it was the best college fair he has been to,” said GearUp’s Dylan Kling. GearUp helped organize the fair through two separate grants.

“He was impressed with the number of parents who attended, the number of people he had the whole time through. Our bleachers hold 450 people, and they were darn near full.”

Tijuana’s restaurant in Quincy provided the food.

All the post-secondary institutions that sent reps are located within three hours of Quincy.

“We did do in-state with all the colleges,” Kling said, noting that in planning the college fair, organizers wanted the institutions sending representatives to be schools that “really wanted to be there.” In addition, many Quincy schoolchildren will be attending some of those post-secondary institutions, Ramsey said.

Quincy School Board member Alex Ybarra served as one of the keynote speakers, talking about his path to college.

“It provided a good message to parents and students that ‘I can do this. I may have been born and raised in Quincy but I can compete in the world stage with anybody,’” said Kling about the presentation. Ybarra was raised in Quincy, Kling noted, and “he sat in the same classrooms as these kids do.”

Another speaker was Armando Ortiz, president of Central Washington University’s Associated Student Body, and he had many things to say about how unattainable college once looked.

“He came from a tough upbringing near the Yakima area,” Kling said. “His message really resonated with the kids, because it was tough for him and today he’s the president of the ASB at Central and the president of the Brother-to-Brother program at Central, which is a male-mentoring program for younger men to raise males.”

Another message spoken loud and clear is that it’s never too soon to plan for college, Kling said, and that it doesn’t matter which route a student chooses, but education should not stop at the high school graduation.

“Post-secondary education is a necessity,” Ramsey said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com