Posted on Mar 18, 2017 in News

Suspect found, jailed in shooting death of Quincy teenager

Authorities on March 12 arrested Noel Cardenas, 17, of Quincy, in connection with the Feb. 25 shooting death of Jahleel Munnings, 17, also of Quincy.

Cardenas has been charged as an adult with murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree, and drive-by shooting. He had a preliminary court appearance on Monday, March 13, said Grant County chief criminal deputy prosecuting attorney Alan White.

A bail amount of $1 million was set in the arrest warrant, and Cardenas is being held in lieu of bond at Grant County Juvenile Center in Ephrata.

“Our office will be working with the Quincy Police Department to determine if we should change any of the charges,” White said. “There is a potential we could add a firearm enhancement.”

An arrest warrant had been issued on March 2.

Involved in the investigation and search were the Quincy Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Quincy police thanked all for their work in the investigation.

Police said Cardenas was found in a vehicle on State Route 281 north of George and taken into custody at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

In the early days of the investigation, police said there was no immediate suspicion of gang involvement.

Edward Owens is the deputy prosecutor assigned to the case, and he will work with Grant County prosecuting attorney Garth Dano, White said.

Arraignment is scheduled for Monday, March 20, at which time a plea may be entered and a trial date set.

A second victim injured in the shooting, Luis Nava Trujillo, 20, of Ephrata, was earlier reported to be recovering in a Spokane hospital, but his current condition was not known. He and Munnings were found with gunshot wounds in Quincy by police on Feb. 25.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com