Posted on Jul 28, 2017 in Sports

Swim team loses close one to Cashmere

In what has become the theme of the 2017 swim season, Quincy lost another close meet to Cashmere, this time at Cashmere City Pool on July 13.

The quality point score for the Bulldogs was 4.502, while the Jacks’ quality score was 4.453, losing by 49 thousandths of a point.

High point winners were Gates Petersen with 21 points, after earning three first places in the 50m freestyle, the 100m freestyle and the 100m individual medley.

Hannah Bensch with 19 points after earning two firsts (100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke) and a second, and Atalee Gregg who also earned a first in the 50m freestyle among 13-to-14-year-old girls, and a first in the 50m butterfly.

Gabriel Watley finished first in the 25m breaststroke among boys 8 and under, with a time of 28.92 seconds.

Maren Musson finished first in the 50m freestyle among girls, ages 9-10, with a time of 47.31 seconds.

Stone Musson finished first in the 50m butterfly among 9-to-10-year-old boys with a time of 56.28 seconds.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com