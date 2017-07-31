Posted on Jul 31, 2017 in Sports

Swim team snaps skid with victory over Waterville

Finally, the swim gods smiled upon the tough-luck Quincy squad and on their last meet before the

league championships, they walked away from the pool as winners.

The Quincy swim team defeated Waterville by a quality score of 6.200 to 4.822. Quincy brought 30

swimmers to the road meet and Waterville had 36.

Hannah Bensch finished with 21 points, capturing first place among 15-18 year-olds in the 50m

breaststroke, 100m freestyle and 100m individual medley.

Julianna Lambert finished with 21 points, grabbing first place among 8-and- under swimmers in the

25m breaststroke, backstroke and 50m freestyle.

Stone Musson finished with 21 points, earning first place among 9-10- year-olds in the 50m butterfly,

50m backstroke and 100m individual medley.

Reese Nieuwenhuis also earned 21 points among 11-12 year-olds with first places in the 50m

breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 100m individual medley.

Gates Petersen finished with 21 points as well, with first places in the 100m freestyle and individual

medley and 50m freestyle, all in the 15-18- year-olds’ category.

Atalee Gregg finished with first places among 13-14- year-olds in the 50m freestyle and the 50m

butterfly. She finished second in the 50m breaststroke.

Randy Hodges earned two first places in the 50m butterfly and the 50m breaststroke, among 15-to- 18-

year-olds. He finished second in the 50m backstroke.

Jude Kaylor finished first in the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle among 11-12- year-olds. He also

finished fourth in the 50m freestyle.

Reid Thomsen finished first in the 50m butterfly and the 100m freestyle among 13-14- year-olds.

Thomsen also finished second in the 50m freestyle.

Gabriel Watley swam in the 8-and- under category, finishing first in the 25m breaststroke and the 100m

individual medley. He also finished second in the 25m backstroke.

Ethan Gregg finished first in the 50m freestyle among 11-12- year-olds. He also finished third in the

100m individual medley and the 50m breaststroke.

Taggart Hodges earned a first place in the 50m backstroke among 15-18- year-olds. He also finished

second in the 100m individual medley and the 50m freestyle.

scores.

Miyah Lee finished first in the 100m freestyle among 13-14- year-olds. She took second in the 50m

butterfly and fourth in the 50m freestyle.

Chloe Medina finished first in the 9-10- year-old category in the 100m freestyle, and second in the 100m

individual medley and 50m in the breaststroke.

Maren Muson finished first among 9-10- year-olds in the 100m individual medley, second in the 50m

breaststroke and third in the 100m freestyle.

Warren Lybbert finished third in the 50m freestyle, second in the 50m breaststroke and the 50m

backstroke among 13-14- year-olds.

Cody Westra finished second in the 100m freestyle, the 100m individual medley and the 50m

breaststroke, all in the 11-12- year-old category.

In relays, the foursome of Jared Lee, Robert Bensch, Kaylor Jude and Stone Musson finished first in the

free relay among 11-12- year-olds.

Ethan Gregg, Cody Westra, Warren Lybbert, and Reid Thomsen finished first among 13-14- year-olds in

the 100m free relay.

Atalee Gregg, Reese Nieuwenhuis, Miyah Lee and Hannah Bensch finished first among 15-18- year-olds

in the 100m free relay.

The same foursome finished first in the 10mm medley relay.

Randy Hodges, Gregory Berndt, Taggart Hodges and Gates Petersen finished first among 15-18- year-olds

in the 100m free relay.

Among 11-12- year-olds, Julianna Lambert, Emily Courtade, Clairese Snyder and Alicia Pineda finished

first in the 100m free relay among 11-12- year-olds.

Among 15-18- year-olds, Randy Hodges, Berndt, Taggart Hodges and Petersen finished first in the 100m

medley relay.

Among 13-14- year-olds, Westra, Gregg, Lybbert and Thomsen finished first in the 100m medley relay.

Among 11-12- year-olds, Lee, Musson, Bensch and Kaylor finished first in the 100m medley relay.

Among 8-year- olds and under, Gabriel Watley, Isaic Gregg, Benat Escure and Braiden Snyder finished

first in the 100m free relay.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com