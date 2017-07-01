Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Sports

Swim team starts season with meet versus Leavenworth

A shorthanded Quincy swim squad still managed to put up some good numbers in their first meet of the summer.

The Quincy team jumped into the water with Leavenworth, and the pool had a lot more Kodiaks than Jacks.

The Leavenworth team brought 76 swimmers to the pool, while the Quincy squad had 25.

Leavenworth’s quality score was 5.079 while Quincy scored 4.264.

High point winners for Quincy were Reese Nieuwenhuis among girls and Gates Petersen among boys.

Individual results included:

Hannah Bensch earning second place in the 50-meter breaststroke, among 15-18 year-olds with a time of 47.44 in the finals, Robert Bensch earning second place in the 50-meter breaststroke among 11-and-12-year-olds with a time of 1 minute, 7.23 seconds.

Timothy Bensch finished first in the 13-and-14 year-olds category in the individual medley (1:38.17 minutes) and in the 50-meter butterfly (45.68 seconds.)

Cyril Berndt finished second in the 100-meter individual medley among 15-to-18-year-olds with 1:15.47 minutes, and second in the 50m butterfly with 31.17 seconds.

Gregory Berndt competed in the same age bracket, finishing first in the 50m backstroke with 41.90 seconds.

Quinn Escure finished second in the 50m buttefly with 41.99 seconds.

Daniel Frerks finished second in the 50m breaststroke among 9-and-10-year-olds with 1:14.50 minutes.

Patrick Frerks fininshed second in the 50m breaststroke among 13-and-14-year-olds with 45.30 seconds.

Julianna Lambert finished second in the 9-years-oldand-under category’s breaststroke (44.47 seconds), backstroke (30.54 seconds) and freestyle (28.76 seconds, all lasting 25 meters.

Chloe Medina finished first in the 50m backstroke among 9- and 10-year-olds with 50.30 seconds. She finished second in the 50m breaststroke with 1:10.70 minutes.

Reese Nieuwenhuis finished first in the 100m individual medley among 11- and 12-year-olds with 1:33.48 minutes. She finished second in the 50m backstroke and the 50m breaststroke with 41.91 seconds and 46.04 seconds respectively.

Maggie Evers finished third in the 50m freestyle with 39.28 seconds. In the 15-to-18-year-olds category Gates Petersen finished first in the 100m freestyle (54.7 seconds,) the 50m breaststroke (34.47 seconds) and the 50m freestyle (24.34 seconds.)

Reid Thomsen finished second in the 50m butterfly among 13- and 14-year-olds with 51.94 seconds, and second in the 50m freestyle with 35.72 seconds. Thomsen also finished first in the 100m freestyle with 1:19.48 minutes.

Brendan VanDiest finished second in the 50m freestyle among 15- to 18-year-olds with 27.79 seconds and third in the 50m breaststroke with 37.99 seconds. Cody Westra competed in the 11-12-year-olds category and finished second in the 50m breaststroke with 48.29 seconds and the 100m individuyal medley with 1:47.29 minutes.

In the relays, the foursome of Thomsen, Warren Lybbert, Frerks and Bensch finished second in the 200m free relay among 13- and 14-year-olds, with 2:41.41 minutes. They also finished second in the 200m medley relay with 3:23.01 minutes.

The foursome of Cyril Berndt, Gregory Berndt, VanDiest and Petersen finished first in the 15-to-18 200m free relay with 2:01.86 minutes. The foursome also finished first in the 200m medley relay with 2:13.98.

The foursome of Hannah Bensch, Maggie Evers, Nieuwenhuis and Alicia Pineda finished third in the 15-to18 100m free relay with 3:25.31 minutes. The group also finished second in the 200m medley relay with 3:25.74 minutes

The foursome of Frerks, Benat Escure, Braiden Snyder and Gabriel Watley finished second in the 9-to-10 100m free relay with 2:38.96 minutes.

The foursome of Jude Kaylor, Westra, Quinn Escure and Robert Bensch finished second in the 100m medley relay among 11-to-12-year-olds, with 1:31.70 minutes.