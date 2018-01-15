Posted on Jan 15, 2018

Swimmer on pace for strong postseason

In the midst of a busy week, Quincy swimmer Jackson Calloway posted stout marks in two consecutive meets, continuing what looks like a strong 2017-18 season.

First, on Jan. 4, Calloway competed in East Wenatchee against swimmers from two Yakima schools, Eisenhower and Davis.

In the 200-meter individual medley, Calloway’s foursome finished first with a time of two minutes and 19 seconds.

In the 100-meter breaststroke, Calloway finished first, with a time of one minute 11 seconds, a personal best for the Quincy athlete, who trains alongside Eastmont swimmers and competes according to the Eastmont regular-season schedule. Thus, his swimming against 4A schools despite hailing from a 2A school.

Then, a couple of days later, on Jan. 6, Calloway traveled to Federal Way, which will host the state championship meet (and hopefully a Quincy swimmer as part of it) in mid-February.

In Federal Way, Calloway participated in a large meet hosted by Kentridge High School.

In the 50-yard freestyle event, Calloway’s time ranked 52nd out of 316 swimmers. The mark, 24.10 seconds, was a personal best for him.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Calloway’s time ranked 26th out of 127 swimmers. The mark, 52.42 seconds, was also a PR for him.

After the meet against the Yakima schools, Calloway said time spent in the weight room had resulted in more powerful strokes and was helping him bring his times down.

“It’s going pretty good,” he said. He started the season trying out the 500-yard freestyle, but he wasn’t doing as well as he liked, so he decided to stick to other events, he said.

The plan is to make the state championship meet at Federal Way’s Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, competing in the 100-yard freestyle, he said, and the 200-yard freestyle.

Next up for Calloway is a meet at West Valley-Yakima, Jan. 18 and then at Moses Lake, Jan. 25 for the regular season finale.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com