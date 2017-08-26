Posted on Aug 26, 2017

Symphony conductor looks back at Cave B concerts

On his way to the Windy City, Lawrence Golan took a few minutes to talk about the Windy Concert. And the sunny one, and the one that was just right.

For three concerts this summer, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, of which Golan is the conductor, performed shows at a brand new facility in George, the Cave B Summer Music Theater.

To hear Golan tell it, the first concert, in late June, was a little bit too sunny, the second one, in late July, had as an uninvited guest the wind, and the third one, last weekend, had a little sun, and a little wind, but nothing too terrible.

Of the three, the windy one was the toughest, he said. A good conductor uses both hands, one to keep the tempo and the other to denote the intensity of the music. And with the wind blowing, he could only use one, having to use his left hand to keep the sheets of music from blowing away. It was no easier for his musicians, he said, many of whom used clips to keep the sheets of music from blowing away, but then needed extra-quick fingers to take out the clips and turn the pages without losing their place.

Just in case it got windy again on the third concert, Golan memorized the whole program. As it turned out, it wasn’t as windy and the show went off without a hitch.

“The third one, the temperature was definitely lower, but we were all very comfortable,” he said.

Golan, the conductor of the Denver Philharmonic, the Yakima Symphony, an orchestra in York, Penn. and a fourth one in an East Coast college, says playing in George was “a wonderful experience for all involved.”

The different environment -the second concert had on its front row a grade-schooler eating spaghetti and pretending to conduct the orchestra- made for an interesting challenge for the performers. “But when it’s the perfect night, and the weather cooperates, it’s wonderful,” he said.

That little conductor did not go unnoticed by Golan.

“If you get that much into the music, that’s fine,” he said.

The shows featured all household names like Mozart, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Verdi and Tchaikovski.

The choice of music served for the audience to feel familiar with the works right away, Golan said. During their regular season of concerts, the performances are much more varied.

“For the summer series, we made a conscious decision that the basic repertoire would be classical and with very familiar composer names,” Golan said.

A native of Chicago, Golan said he has played the Windy City on days where the humidity is off the charts, so the warmth of the concerts was not an issue. In fact, Golan encouraged the Grant County community and businesses to get behind these series of concerts, as sponsors or donors, so that they can come back next year.

“If we continue into next year and beyond, I think we will try a later start,” he said. “Which would make the concerts in general be darker and less windy.”

The stage, built with Golan’s specifications in mind, was better than his home turf, Yakima’s venerable Capitol Theater, he said.

“The stage is fantastic,” he said. “We play a beautiful concert hall from the audience’s perspective,” but it’s smaller. The Capitol was built for vaudeville and does not have the depth some classical music pieces require. Sometimes, part of the orchestra has to sit on the wings of the stage at the Capitol

The depth of the stage at Cave B may make it possible to add a choir to future performances, as well, he said.

“Few things are better than sitting outside listening to music on a beautiful night with a beautiful view,” he said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com