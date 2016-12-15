Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 15, 2016 in Opinion

It takes many helpers to make a community event

By Sunshine Didra

The cold, snowy weather for the downtown Christmas tree lighting on Monday, Dec. 5, might have kept some people home, but those who attended seemed to enjoy visiting with their neighbors, listening to Christmas carols, warming up with hot cocoa and cookies and welcoming Santa and Mrs. Claus to Quincy.

It lasted only an hour and half or so, but it took many hours and help from many businesses, organizations, individuals and more to put it together. I’d like to give you an idea of what went into making it happen.

The Quincy Business Association met once a month and more this past year, working on spring, summer and fall events and then the Christmas tree lighting. Starting in October, the group began meeting more than once a month, working out details of who would do what and whom to contact for entertainment, putting up lights, etc.

All in all, it took: the members of the QBA, the city of Quincy (for bleachers, blocking off the streets, putting up lights and more); the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce (getting the word out, sending a chamber representative to the meetings and more); the Quincy School District (risers for the singers to stand on); the Quincy Valley School choir; the Quincy Valley Allied Arts Community Choir, including the barbershop quartet; CliftonLarsonAllen and staff (free refreshments); the Quincy Valley Lions (candy canes); Mark Johnson, who was the emcee; Pastor Jess Slusher, who gave the invocation; Russ Harrington, who welcomed the crowd, provided heaters, and with Scouts from Troop 101, put up downtown lights; John Rylaarsdam, who provided another heater; Mike Wallace’s shop student Alberto Perez-Monroy, who re-painted Santa’s house; Bob Konen, who put shingles on the house; Kaloni Young, who trimmed and decorated the house; Megan Couture, who repainted the elves and animals; the Quincy Fire Department, for providing Santa with a ride to the event; those who brought extension cords and other items; those who helped set up and take down; those who asked me not to name them; and last but not least, Santa and Mrs. Claus and those who braved the weather to come to the tree lighting.

That’s a mighty long list for an hour-and-a-half event.

A huge thank-you to everyone, including those I might have missed. You are appreciated.

The Christmas tree lighting is just one of many, many events that we in the Quincy Valley are so lucky to have, and too often, take for granted. It takes so very many people putting in huge amounts of time, and not a small amount of money for the George Fourth of July celebration, the Quincy Valley Historical Society Pioneer Day, Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day and the Balloon Fest and fireworks, the Christmas events, including the community concert, the Quincy Valley Allied Arts annual musical, the George Bluegrass Festival, the Quincy Valley Chamber Expo, the Quincy Valley Lions Harvest Maze, the Quincy Valley Tourism Fishing Derby and many, many more.

There is a great need for more volunteers and sponsors to help with them. You just have no idea the amount of work that goes into making these things happen. The different organizations are always looking for help. Please consider volunteering if you can.

If you can’t volunteer, maybe you can donate. And please attend as many events as you can. As they say, it takes just as much work to put on an event for five people as it does for 50.

Please take the time to look at the greeting card from Yahoo! that will be in our Letters to Santa pages next week. There is a good but only partial list of worthy causes around the Quincy Valley.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can drop by the Quincy Chamber office and leave your name and phone number and the event or events you’d like to help with, or call them at 787-2140.

Have a lovely Christmas and a bright and happy new year.

Sunshine Didra is the ad manager at Quincy Valley Post-Register and serves in several local organizations.