Posted on Oct 30, 2017

Taking a knee – a principle from Flag Day, 1943: Column

By Secundino Torres

There is case history covering this issue. In the landmark case West Virginia Board of Education v. Barnette (1943), in a 6-to-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that it is unconstitutional for any officer high or petty to coerce any citizen into citing an oath of affirmation. Part of the decision as delivered by Justice Jackson reads as follows:

“The very purpose of a Bill of Rights was to withdraw certain subjects from the vicissitudes of political controversy, to place them beyond the reach of majorities and officials, and to establish them as legal principles to be applied by the courts. One’s right to life, liberty, and property, to free speech, a free press, freedom of worship and assembly, and other fundamental rights may not be submitted to vote; they depend on the outcome of no elections.”

“The case is made difficult not because the principles of its decision are obscure, but because the flag involved is our own … . To believe that patriotism will not flourish if patriotic ceremonies are voluntary and spontaneous, instead of a compulsory routine, is to make an unflattering estimate of the appeal of our institutions to free minds … . But freedom to differ is not limited to things that do not matter much. That would be a mere shadow of freedom. The test of its substance is the right to differ as to things that touch the heart of the existing order.”

“If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion, or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein. If there are any circumstances which permit an exception, they do not now occur to us.”

What is remarkable about this case is that the decision was announced on Flag Day, 1943.

In 1943, we were a year and a half into WWII. Those whom we have come to know as the Greatest Generation were fighting a war against Nazis, white supremacists and Fascists.

Fast forward to 2016, 73 years later. Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren elect as president a man who rails against citizens who peacefully exercise their first amendment right (calls them son of b______), and then, like in Charlottesville, embraces Nazis, white supremacists and Fascists (calls them nice people).

The president, like veterans/servicemen, takes an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic. By oath it is his patriotic duty to protect and defend the constitutional rights of every citizen. By railing against citizens and/or causing others to deny any citizen their constitutional right our president is in breach of his oath of office.

The United States Constitution and his oath of office have no time restrictions. They apply 24/7 and anywhere our flag is flown.

A Vietnam veteran; a sky soldier, a patriot,

Secundino Torres,

Quincy