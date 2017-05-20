Posted on May 20, 2017 in Community

Technology has its day at Pybus

Despite cloudy skies, technology had its day in the sun at Wenatchee’s Pybus Market.

Apple STEM, an event that celebrates the efforts of inventive, brainy, tech-minded students at schools around Central Washington, took over the market on Saturday, May 13.

Schools such as Eastmont, Wenatchee, Soap Lake, Omak and Quincy brought their best and brightest inventions and entertained visitors of all ages with the whirr of robots, the beeping of computer screens and the spinning propellers of drones.

Quincy had two stands at Apple STEM: Russ Kondo’s TEALS (Technology Education and Literacy in School) class at Quincy High School showed students’ initial efforts in computer science and programming, and Trevor Sill’s Drone Club at Quincy Junior High School displayed students’ prowess at building, controlling and flying the unmanned vehicles.

The only thing soaring higher than the drones was the enthusiasm of the teens and preteens behind the controls.

Warren Lybbert, a QJHS student, only knew how to fly the drones before he joined the club this year. Now, he stood in front of tables full of drones, some of which the students had built and others they had created using the club’s new 3-D printer.

“I never expected (to be)wearing these goggles,” he said referring to the goggles that show what a camera on the drone records. “I never expected going to conventions like these and flying them everywhere. It just blew my mind.”

Fellow club member June Hansen said it’s still unusual for girls to be interested in things like drones, despite the fact that she and her twin sister belong to the club.

“You think of girls, you think of dresses and skirts,” she said. “But there’s always that one girl that wants to be creative, wants to be different.”

Across the aisle, the TEALS students displayed their creativity in many ways, including computer-generated designs similar to the MTV logo and the Coca-Cola logo; a No Smoking sign; animals; dice, and a game of Pong. One student created a choose-your-own adventure text, based on Homer’s “The Odyssey.”

Students in the class have moved on from an introductory level of programming to a level that requires them to type out the code and ensure everything executes well, with no bugs, Kondo said.

Only one of the computer-generated tasks was a class assignment. The rest all came from student ideas.

“They got interested, they got an idea, and they created it on their own,” Kondo said. “It’s pretty cool.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com