Posted on Dec 28, 2017

Teen Video Challenge opens

Teenage videographers across Washington may develop their talent in the 2018 Teen Video Challenge, a Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP)-sponsored competition, hosted by the Washington State Library.

The Washington State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, is organizing the challenge, which encourages teens to get involved with their public library’s summer reading program.

“We’ve been hosting the Teen Video Challenge for quite a while now, and I’m amazed each year at the creativity and talent that our state’s young videographers possess,” said State Librarian Cindy Aden in a press release. “Of course, in addition to helping connect teenagers with summer reading, this challenge also draws attention to local libraries in our state and all the services and resources they have to offer their communities.”

Teenagers ages 13 through 18 are invited to create a 30- to 90-second video with their unique interpretation of the 2018 CSLP Teen Video Challenge slogan, “Libraries Rock!” in combination with reading and libraries.

Submissions must be received by Feb. 10, 2018, to be eligible. Winners will take home a $100 prize, and their public library partners will be awarded $50. One winning video will be selected as the statewide winner and featured in the official 2018 CSLP national promotional materials. Winners will be announced in April 2018.

For details, visit the Teen Video Challenge website: www.sos.wa.gov/library/libraries/projects/summerreading/videochallenge.aspx.

By Post-Register Staff