Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports

Tennis rebounds with wins over Ellensburg and Wapato

The Quincy Jacks’ tennis teams dealt Wapato and Ellensburg defeats April 22 and 25, respectively.

In the 10 matches against Wapato, Quincy lost only five sets altogether, tipping both the boys and the girls series 4-1 in their favor.

Among boys, Quincy’s Sam Ronish beat Ed Calero 6-3, 6-4. Quincy’s Louis Merred beat Justus Juarez, 7-6, 6-1. In doubles, the Quincy tandem of Gates Petersen and Randy Hodges defeated the duo of Xavier Garza and Navjae Pineda, 6-1, 6-0. The Jacks’ Noah Hoeger and Joahan Fregoso beat the Wolves’ Israel Martinez and German Dosora, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1, 6-2. The lone Wapato point went to Gerry Dosora and Zack Kahana, who beat Quincy’s Taggart Hodges and Lucas Guerrero, 2-6, 2-6.

Among girls, Caitlyn Wind beat the Wolves’ Katy Palma, 6-1, 6-3. The Jacks’ duo of Rachel Faw and Natalie Thomsen beat the Wolves’ Ruby Colin and Ahide Duran, 6-1, 6-4. The duo of Victoria Carrillo and Mariana Ramirez beat the Wolves’ Karina Flores and Blanca Gonzalez, 6-3, 7-6, with the tiebreak going the Jacks’ way 7-2. In the third doubles, the Jacks’ duo of Hailey McKee and Maria Castillo beat Carolina Rodriguez and Jessica Ihea, 6-1, 6-1.

Zandy Garza of the Wolves beat Brynn Nieuwenhuis 6-3, 4-6, 4-6.

Against Ellensburg, the boys won 4-1, and the girls won 3-2.

Among boys, Merred defeated Johnny Bartlett 6-1, 6-1. Ronish defeated Sam Bundy, 7-6 (7-3) 6-1. The Petersen-Hodges duo defeated Austin Ness and Andrew Hull, 6-3, 6-3. The Hoeger-Fregoso duo won their match 6-3, 6-4.

Taggart Hodges and Guerrero lost their match to Ellensburg’s Jacob Holdeman and Andy Garcia, 1-6, 2-6.

Among girls, Wind won her match 6-2, 6-2. Faw and Thomsen won their doubles match 6-0, 6-1, Nieuwenhuis and Ramirez won their doubles match 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)

The victories helped the Jacks bounce back from 4-1 losses to Selah April 20.

Against the Vikings, Petersen and Hodges beat Selah’s Jacob Button and Trenton Murdock 6-2, 6-4. Faw and Thomsen beat the Vikings’ Else Dibble and Eva Hamill 6-1, 6-1.

Selah got the last word in the remaining matches. Merred lost to Jared Kieser, 1-6, 2-6, Ronish lost to Bo Beecroft, 4-6, 0-6. The duo of Taggart Hodges and Fregoso lost to Selah’s Logan LeVonn and Gunnar Tucker, 2-6, 1-6 and the duo of Hoeger and Efrem Roseburg lost to Selah’s Cole Christiansen and Riley Corbin, 2-6, 1-6.

Among girls, Wind lost to Mary Frances Ballew, 0-6, 2-6, Nieuwenhuis lost to Margaret Ballew, 2-6, 1-6, and the duo of Alysha Donovan and Ramirez lost to Brooke Goodpastor and Alena Hall, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6. Lastly, Erica Camacho and Victoria Carrillo lost to Selah’s Clara Beth Hamill and Ashlyn Hall, 2-6, 0-6.

Next up for the Jacks was a series at home Wednesday against Ephrata. Results weren’t available prior to press time. Friday, the team hosts Cascade.

The boys’ team is ranked seventh in the CWAC, while the girls are ranked fifth.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com