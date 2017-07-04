Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News

Thaemert Farms, now with a third generation

When Cleo and Rita Thaemert went through the rough and tumble work of clearing virgin land for a farm at Roads Q and 5 Southwest in 1958, they were just trying to eke out a living.

It is doubtful they envisioned the Thaemert Farms LLC farming operation that has resulted from their meager beginnings. Thaemert Farms LLC specializes in potato chip potatoes – 4,000 acres to be exact.

Cleo and Rita are still alive, but they are retired. Cleo struggles to get around, having to depend on the aid of a walker. Their three sons run the operation now.

“Dad gets out here two or three times a week,” youngest son Kevin said.

The third generation is starting to take its place in the family operation. So far that includes Todd’s children – Jason, 23, and Ashley, 20.

Kevin has two daughters. Heidi, 26, lives in Phoenix and appears to be set for life in the Nordstrom’s world. Robin, 22, of Ellensburg, recently finished college, and there is a chance she’ll come back.

The Thaemerts refer to the operation as a family farm. It is, and it isn’t. It’s really an unofficial conglomeration of five separate entities.

Kevin and Todd are partner owners of Thaemert Farms LLC. It is a business entity that conducts potato production, but it has no land of its own. It rents land from Cleo and Rita, Greg, Todd and Kevin. It also rents from other land owners.

Cleo and Rita came to Quincy from southern Idaho in 1956. They were attracted by irrigated farming, which was made possible by Grand Coulee Dam and Banks Lake. Two years later, they moved out to their permanent home a few miles south of George.

“It was a rough life,” Kevin said. “They both did everything.”

The first crop was dry beans. The first potatoes came in 1961. The couple had a small contract with Nalley’s to grow 5 acres of Kennebec potatoes, which had been propagated for chipping.

Greg, 62, Todd, 55, and Kevin, 54, started working on the farm as early as 7 years of age. They picked rocks from fields that were about to be planted, pulled weeds and hoed the bean fields. They were driving tractors somewhere between the ages of 10 and 12.

The cool thing about the brothers today is how well they get along. They admit there are some not-so-good moments but never enough to knock the operation off of its rails.

“It’s like a marriage,” Greg said. “You have to work at it.”

All three brothers participated in the interview for this story, as did Jason and Ashley. The brothers laughed through much of it, remembering times past. Jason and Ashley were entertained and enlightened.

The three sons are college-educated. Todd and Kevin started farming on their own, with their father’s mentoring, right out of college. They put Thaemert Farms LLC together in 1994. Greg, who earned a landscape architecture degree from Cal Poly, returned to the farm in 1996.

One of the reasons the family operation works is that the brothers have separate and distinct responsibilities. Todd grows the potatoes, Greg is the quality control and storage manager, and Kevin takes care of business matters.

The Frito-Lay contract was put together by Cleo in 1987. He visited with a company representative in Vancouver about the possibility. The rep visited the farm and was impressed by the potato quality.

“If I take you a load of potatoes, I expect to come back with a contract,” Cleo said to the rep.

He got that contract, for 250,000 hundred-pound bags.

Today, Thaemert Farms produces for Kettle Chips and Tim’s Cascade as well as Frito-Lay. It ships potatoes to Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Thaemerts are contracted to deliver 4,000 acres of potatoes a year. This year they are producing 2,750 acres themselves. They contracted other growers to come up with about 1,300 acres.

Total production one year was 2.1 million hundredweight, or about eight times the original contract.

It’s Kevin who deals with the contracts and the numbers. Sometimes that requires creativity.

Frito-Lay won’t accept potatoes past a certain size. You can accomplish that by cutting the water and killing the plants before the potatoes become too large. Kevin chose another option, taking oversized potatoes to a company that supplies the popular West Coast hamburger chain In-n-Out.

“They found these potatoes to be just right for their fries,” Kevin said.

While Kevin is out looking for markets, Todd makes sure the potatoes are there. He tries to keep soil moisture at 75-80 percent of soil capacity. After all, potatoes are 85-90 percent water.

His challenges include the soils. He tries to find land that is uniform sandy or uniform loamy. Some sandy soil can require daily irrigation for one to two months in the heat of summer.

“If I have a piece of ground that is not uniform, I have to find a happy medium,” he said.

Sometimes, Todd said, he’s required to run the circle sprinkler with some valves closed.

Potatoes are rarely grown on the same ground in successive years. According to Kevin, that’s because potatoes have a high nutrient demand.

“When you take something out of the ground, you have to put something back in,” he said.

It’s normal for the Thaemerts to plant corn after potatoes, then wheat the third year of the rotation. The wheat comes off early enough that mustard can be grown in the same year.

The mustard is plowed under completely. When potatoes come back to that ground, it has been replenished with corn and wheat stubble as well.

Jason and Ashley must learn this rotation and numerous other aspects of potato production as they prepare for the future. And they are willing to start with simple but important chores.

Ashley cleaned and sanitized storage sheds the last two summers while attending college. This year she is monitoring soil moisture in the fields and is charged with weed control.

Jason did the same things the first couple of years. He also spent a couple of years learning machinery and its maintenance. Now he’s learning how to grow potatoes from his father.

Ashley is studying agricultural marketing and business at Washington State University. She hopes to eventually be part of the management.

By Ted Escobar, QVPR contributor