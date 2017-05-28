Posted on May 28, 2017 in Community

The Shine Calendar

First Friday Jam. Bluegrass enthusiasts gather at George Community Hall, 7 to 9 p.m., to play together or enjoy the music. Event starts with a potluck. More information at www.georgecommunity hall.com.

Soap Lake Powwow at Smokiam Park in Soap Lake. Runs through June 2,-4. More information at www.soaplakecoc.org.

May 26-28

Last Stand Rodeo, in Coulee City. For a full list of events go to www.laststandrodeo.com or call 509-681-0014

June 9-10

The 107th Ephrata Sage-N-Sun Family Festival returns, with events including the Lions Fun Run, bed races, a golf tourney, a pancake breakfast, food fendors, craft vendors, a beer garden and the senior center luncheon. For more information visit the Ephrata Chamber of Commerce website at ephratawachamber..com

June 10

Dru Gimlin 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, with boys and girls divisions for grades third through 12th and open and adult divisions for participants 18 and older. All day in downtown Quincy.

Ephrata Car and Toy Show, June 10, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. downtown Ephrata near the Grant County Courthouse.

June 13

Business Expo: Come see what Quincy businesses have to offer at ‘Crack The Vault,’ June 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Quincy Valley Business and Conference Center.

Admission is free and a $5-per-ticket-raffle will occur, giving people a chance to win a $50,000 boat among other prizes. Contact the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce for more information. Website is www.quincyvalley.org

June 16

The Quincy Aquatic Center opens.

Relay for Life of the Columbia Basin, 6 p.m. June 16-9 a.m. June 17, at Ephrata High School, 333 Fourth Ave. N.W., Ephrata.

“Weekend Comedy” onstage in Soap Lake. The Masquers Theatre production opens at 7:30 p.m. on June 16 until July 2. Tickets are $10 to $14 dollars, with the lower price meant for seniors and students.

Shows are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. More information at www.masquers.com.

June 17

Koulee Kids Day at Grand Coulee Dam. www.grandcouleedam.org.