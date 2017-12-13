Posted on Dec 13, 2017

They’ve got the power: Farmers are part of lights tradition

Every year, right around Thanksgiving, the invasion begins.

It’s martians, it’s dinosaurs, it’s big red dogs. It’s Santa, it’s a snowball, it’s a flock of penguins.

And the folks being invaded love every second of it.

Farmers and landowners alongside both sides of Interstate 90 from George to Dodson Road host a variety of lighted holiday displays, starting around Thanksgiving and ending New Year’s Eve.

Blake VanDyke says the expense “is not too bad” as he foots the bill for two months of electricity for the Space Shuttle and the Snowball Fight displays.

“It’s a nice thing for the community,” he says, adding that his dad, Darrell, was also somewhat involved in making a spot for the lighted displays back in the day.

Maintenance is not a part of the job, says VanDyke, who adds his involvement stops at making room by the irrigation circle so the display can be connected to it.

The same goes for David Prchal, who rents the land where for two months rides the North Pole Express.

“I really don’t have much to do,” he says. “Just a little bit of electricity, that’s all it is.”

Prchal sounded happy with the display on his spot and encouraged the arrival of new ones in the future, like a Seahawk one or one with the American flag.

“It’d be a nice one for somebody,” he said.

Like VanDyke, Tom Downs also makes room for two displays. One is a candle and the other one is Clifford, the Big Red Dog. Farmers tend to get the same displays every year, Downs said.

Asked about the expense, he quipped, “Look at your power bill, we live in Grant County.”

He added, “We got cheap power, Chelan County, Douglas County, Grant County. It’s not an issue.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com