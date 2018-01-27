Posted on Jan 27, 2018

Three-pointer barrage sinks Quincy boys at Othello

Aided by 10 three-pointers, including four in a row and five out of six, Othello turned a first-quarter battle of wills into a lopsided affair, defeating the Quincy Jacks in Othello by almost 30 points, 67-38.

Quincy went as far as to lead Othello for a spell in the first quarter, ironically, thanks to a three-pointer. Gates Petersen’s shot from downtown gave the Jacks a 9-7 lead.

Then Othello sank one of two free throws, grabbed a rebound off the second free throw, sank a basket off the rebound and drew a foul. Just like that, the lead belonged to the Huskies 10-9.

The first quarter ended with the teams separated by three points, and Othello holding on to a 14-11 lead. Nobody in the greater Adams County area could have imagined that the game would go so haywire for the Jacks in the second quarter, especially since it took both teams almost four minutes to sink a shot.

Then the downpour began from beyond the arc. The three-point lead turned into a 15-point gap thanks to four consecutive three pointers as part of a 12-0 run for Othello.

The Huskies would not look back. With four minutes to go in the third quarter, the lead was 24 points for the hosts.

“We really struggled tonight offensively,” Quincy head coach Wade Petersen said. “We had a hard time getting easy shots, and when we did get an easy shot, we could not make it.”

Gates Petersen led the Jacks with 13, followed by Trajan Trevino with seven, Mike Vega with five, Tyson Thornton and Ignacio Castillo with four apiece, Max Molina with three and Daniel Gamiz with two points.

Next up for the 1-14 Jacks is a road game at 10-6 Wapato Jan. 26. Tip-off is 7:15 p.m.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com