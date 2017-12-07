Posted on Dec 7, 2017

Thrift store on Central has new owners

For Laura Camacho, it’s much more than a business.

Co-owner, with her husband, Salvador Montano, of Roman’s Second Hand store on Central Avenue since early November, Camacho says what motivated her to enter the world of business goes beyond dollars and cents.

In short, she felt a connection to the previous owners of the store. They have a child who suffers from a condition similar to the one afflicting Camacho’s father, she said. In addition, the previous owners have shown a commitment to helping families battling cancer, which also struck a chord with Camacho.

“We kind of wanted to continue that as well,” she said.

She even kept the name of the store as a tribute to the previous owners’ child, named Roman.

“Why dismiss the name when it means something,” Camacho said. “He’s thriving, he’s successful, he’s well.”

At the same time, she noted that hers is a separate business from the similarly named Helping Hand.

She had other, more practical reasons to delve into being a business owner, she said, adding, “nothing beats being your own boss.”

Roman’s Second Hand has been around for about two years, Camacho said, and, “we want to make sure that the community understood that it is a business. We are trying to make a living out of it, as well, but it does have a purpose.”

For starters, Roman’s Second Hand’s new owners have teamed up with a local laundromat business, Lava, to carry out a coat drive in Quincy.

Collecting is over for the coat drive, but the “giveaway” event, when people can stop by and pick out a coat, has been scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 13, at High Tech High, if you’re 18 or younger. If you’re 19 or older, you may swing by Roman’s Second Hand and check out the coats people left at their dropoff box specifically for the drive, during business hours.

“We are just getting started,” Camacho said, “but our plan is to contribute to families in need, especially around Christmastime.”

Camacho has high hopes for her store, and for the community she has lived in since 2005.

“We want to thrive,” she said. “We want to make it something that succeeds, that stays in the community for a long period of time. We don’t want to be short-term.”

Quincy is growing, Camacho said, and being a business owner in tandem with her husband is a great opportunity for growth, she said.

The store will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. To learn more or to contact Camacho, check out the store’s Facebook page, she said.

To donate more coats, you may still call Manny Rodriguez, owner of Lava, at 509-204-7848.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com