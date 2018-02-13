Posted on Feb 13, 2018

Tide turns for hospital levy

The ballot measure known as the hospital levy appears to be on its way to passage, as the numbers in the first available vote tally in the Feb. 13 special election show well more than 60 percent of the votes in favor.

Glenda Bishop, CEO of Quincy Valley Medical Center, was ecstatic about the 67 percent in favor seen in the first tally of ballots. The levy would support QVMC’s operations and maintenance, and the measure requires 60 percent to pass. It is unlikely that remaining ballots left to be counted will change the proportions in voting.

“What a great day for this community,” Bishop said Tuesday night. “I am so thrilled.”

Proposition No. 1, a levy for operations and maintenance, by the Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2, on the first ballot tally available Tuesday night got 1,044 votes in favor and 510 against. Percentage-wise, the tally was 67.2 percent in favor and 32.8 percent against. The total of the votes in the first tally, 1,554, was a little lower than the total votes in the November election for a similar levy that did not pass.

The levy would provide $875,000 in additional funds in 2019 for QVMC.

Previous levy measures for the hospital district on ballots in years past have failed, though the percentage in favor rose last year.

In the November 2017 General Election, a similar levy put forward by the hospital district garnered 1,039 votes in favor and 748 against, for a total of 1,787 votes, not including write-ins, according to the Grant County Elections Office. Percentage-wise, the proposition for the levy had 58.1 percent in favor and 41.9 percent against.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com