Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News

Time is short to apply for vacant seat on City Council

Quincy’s city government has begun the process of filling the vacancy on the City Council created by Adam Roduner’s sudden resignation last week.

Roduner announced on April 18 that he is moving outside the city boundary and is therefore stepping down. His term was to run through the end of the year.

The city is accepting applications for the seat on the council. The application is a simple, single page to fill out, including contact information and space for the applicant to write about his or her qualifications, past experience and reason for applying. The application form is available at the city building at 115 First Ave. SW. Completed applications must be turned in by 5 p.m. on May 5.

Candidates will then be interviewed by the City Council on May 9.

To serve on the City Council, a candidate must be a resident within the city limits for at least a year and must be a registered voter of the city.

Quincy City Council members are at-large and serve four-year terms.

By Dave Burgess, qvpr@gmail.com