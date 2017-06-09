Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports

Tony Mora Sr. Softball Tournament scheduled for last weekend in June at two Quincy parks

For the 28th year, the memory of a softball-loving dad will gather folks from all walks of life at Lauzier Park and East Park in Quincy.

The Tony Mora Sr. Softball Tournament will occur the last weekend in June during a two-day span.

With time, certain aspects of the tournament have become just as well-known as the games happening. For instance, the home run derby, and the concession stand with homemade fajitas.

“Some of my sisters are really good cooks,” said Tony Mora, Jr.. “They cook up the fajita meat, 200 pounds of that stuff.”

They also get the tortilla ready and make the chili sauce for the fajitas.

“We get the top sirloin, because Mom always said if you’re going to do it, do it right,” Mora, Jr. said of the fajitas. “If you pay $3 or $4, you’re going to get your money’s worth.”

Proceeds from the stands, the derby and the tourney go toward at $1,000 scholarship for a Quincy High School student.

About 20-25 students apply for the scholarship each year.

The tournament itself rewards the winners and gives a trophy to the Most Inspirational player, Mora, Jr. said.

“We give that trophy to someone who reminds us of my dad,” he said. “Maybe he’s a dad or a coach that really works with the kids.”

About 12-14 teams show up each year, with about 10 of them returning teams, Mora, Jr. said. Players must be at least 16 years old, he said, “because we don’t want anybody to get hurt.”

The tournament is a lot of work, buying balls, finding umps, but “the family and the friends really like it so we keep on doing it,” he said. “So far, it’s going good.”

Tournament starts with warmup games on Friday, and the real games run all day Saturday and all day Sunday.

The Home Run Derby happens around noon on Sunday.

Winners in each division get pullover jackets. Home Run Derby winners get awards, and an all-star team is chosen as well.

There are no girls or women in this tournament, Mora, Jr. said, but one of his sisters has been putting on the Jack-and-Jill softball tournament at FCAD for the past two years, he added.

The tournament is still accepting teams, so if you want to sign up, contact Mora, Jr., at (509)-750-1970.

Signup fee is $300 per team.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com