Posted on Sep 22, 2017

Top Quincy runners set records at Apple Ridge meet

Quincy’s Gonzalo Birrueta and Bryn Heikes set personal records at the Apple Ridge Invitational meet in Cowiche last weekend.

Heikes finished fourth among girls with a time of 19 minutes, 29.3 seconds, while Birrueta finished 15th among boys with a time of 16.51.8 minutes. Both marks were personal-best times for the Quincy athletes on a three-mile course.

The Jacks finished eighth among boys with 225 points, and eighth among girls with 173 points.

In addition to Heikes, Ivania Chavez finished in 72nd place with a time of 25:02.2. Anne Safe finished in 76th place with a time of 25:29.5 minutes. Jocelyn Gonzalez finished 80th with a time of 25:57.1 minutes, and Jazmine Benitez finished in 98th place with a time of 27:51 minutes.

According to the website www.athletic.net, all four runners posted personal records for a three-mile course at Cowiche.

In addition to Birrueta, Oswaldo Perez finished in 35th place among boys with a time of 18:08.5 minutes. Omar Ramos finished with a time of 18:47 minutes, good enough for 64th place. Tyler Wurl finished in 73rd place with a time of 18:59.7 minutes, Riley McIntyre finished in 93rd place with a time of 19:23 minutes. All four marks were PRs as well.

Lastly, Nate Ramirez finished in 128th place with a time of 20 minutes, 43.1 seconds, Taggart Hodges finished in 131st place with a time of 20:47.1, and Carlos Ortiz finished in 139th place with a time of 20:55.3 minutes. Axel Medina finished in 156th place with a time of 21:38.5 minutes, and Brandon Melburn finished in 22:24.5 minutes, good enough for 167th place.

Next up for the Jacks are two meets that involve much shorter rides than Cowiche. First, the team hosts Ellensburg and Ephrata on Thursday, then they travel to Wenatchee’s Walla Walla Point Park for the annual Wenatchee Invite.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com