Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in News

Top Quincy Stories of 2016: Crescent Bar Renovations



Grant PUD is investing heavily in renovation of its Crescent Bar recreational facilities. Much more than a facelift, the project includes demolition and construction of new facilities. It is the single largest recreational project Grant PUD has undertaken, PUD officials said.

The cost estimate for all the envisioned aspects of the project is a little more than $32 million.

Work was visibly underway in October. Grant PUD expects to complete the first two phases of the project by Memorial Day.

The new facilities will meet modern construction standards and are gauged for long-term value, said Chuck Allen, public affairs officer for Grant PUD.

Shannon Lowry, manager of lands and recreation for Grant PUD, said the idea is to build according to what is known about use of the facilities on and near Crescent Bar Island as well as not to “under build” – a situation that could mean facilities that are new but less than desired.

The campground – formerly north of the island – is moving south to occupy the northwest corner of the island, part of which used to be a golf driving range. The new site will still have 55 sites, all with full hookups, and they will be larger to accommodate modern vehicles.

The road south of the bridge is being redone. Parking areas are being redone. The boat launch area north of the island is being redone.

The former site of the campground will become a large day-use area with a restroom featuring running water. The PUD’s plans also include improvements to the beach and picnic spots along a trail running approximately 1 mile.

Crescent Bar is a well-known tourism attraction drawing thousands of visitors to the Quincy area. Grant PUD estimates that about two-thirds of the visitors to PUD recreational facilities are from Western Washington and they spend tens of millions of dollars each year to enjoy recreation on the Columbia River and on Grant PUD lands and facilities up and down the Priest Rapids Project.

Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com