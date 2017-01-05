Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in News

Top Quincy Stories of 2016: The election defeat of the hospital levy proposition

The Quincy Valley Medical Center had a lot riding on the outcome of the November election, even though its proposed levy was a lot smaller than the one QVMC put on the ballot in 2014.

With Grant County Hospital District 2 Proposition No. 1 in the latest election, QVMC leaders hoped to get voters’ approval for a one-year levy for $1 million. The measure needed at least 60 percent of the votes to pass, and it got 49.8 percent of the total.

The levy would have amounted to 31 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation in property taxes, or $62 for a home valued at $200,000.

In 2014, a proposed levy would have raised $2.2 million for QVMC. That one drew 49.5 percent support in the vote tally.

The hospital’s leaders have been grappling with financial pressures for years. The $1 million levied in the 2016 proposal would have been a partial solution, allowing QVMC to pay off some of its debt.

The hospital district covers Quincy, George, Sunland Estates and Crescent Bar.

