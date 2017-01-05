Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in News

Top Quincy Stories of 2016: Police facility adds functionality

At a November open house at Quincy’s new police headquarters, Chief Bob Heimbach said he wants the public to “see it as their police department, to throw the doors open and see it as theirs.”

He described the building as a 21st-century facility, providing a lot more functionality – a focus of his during the design process. The former home of Quincy police was estimated to date to the 1950s, perhaps the ’40s, and showed signs of additions. For today’s larger police force, the former facility was cramped.

“That was suitable back then for a smaller agency,” Heimbach said. “We’re getting the building that we will to come to appreciate and demonstrate that we deserve.”

There are efficient features throughout, including numerous evidence lockers and a large patrol room for officers.

The building was not financed through a bond issue. Construction of the 9,340-square-foot facility was part of the city’s plan for a Municipal Office Complex, forecast to cost about $5.5 million. But construction saw some ups and downs, and it was completed months later than projected. It was to be the first of three phases of construction of Quincy city government offices, but since the completion of the police headquarters, the city has reviewed its plans for other buildings and put them on hold.

Dave Burgesss, qvpreditor@gmail.com