Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in News

Top Quincy Stories of 2016: Quincy over Ephrata in the Battle of the Basin



On Sept. 23, Quincy Jacks fans’ dreams came true with a win over Ephrata in the Battle of the Basin game in Quincy.

The Ephrata squad came into the trophy matchup with an 0-3 record but played tough against the Jacks, controlling the game for most of the first half. Cade Schutzmann, starting in his first game as Quincy’s quarterback, was intercepted in the first quarter, leading to an Ephrata field goal. With two minutes remaining in the first half, the Tigers scored a touchdown, making it 10-0 Ephrata and leaving fans to gulp in dismay. But before the break, the Jacks swiftly drove down the field and scored on a two-yard scamper by Schutzmann. The extra point narrowed the Tigers’ lead to 3 going into the locker room.

Back out on the field in the third quarter, neither team was able to score, but the Jacks seized the upper hand. One minute before the quarter expired, Quincy shattered the stalemate with a memorable play that began with a Schutzmann lateral to Kaden Murphy, who had started the season as the signal caller. Murphy launched the ball way downfield to Travis Harris, who ran it in for the touchdown.

With the score 14-10 in the fourth quarter, Quincy kept Ephrata from putting up any points. Late in the quarter, the Jacks were faced with a decision over a penalty call and took the penalty against Ephrata even though it meant passing up a field goal. The strategy worked by letting the Jacks chew up more time and yielded another chance to kick a field goal. Kevin Rios split the uprights, making it 17-10 with a little more than a minute left to play.

Ephrata tried a desperation throw at the end, but it was picked off by Quincy, ending a memorable game and that brought the Battle of the Basin trophy back after years away.

Rios was a senior and had never experienced a gridiron win over Ephrata.

“It’s my last year playing against them, and it’s the last year for a lot of my friends, too,” he said. “It’s a great win because we are making history.”

“Couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” said Wade Petersen, a first-year head coach.

Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com