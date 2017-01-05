Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in News

Top Quincy Stories of 2016: Voters choose to invest in schools

In February, Quincy took a major leap forward when voters passed a proposed bond issue for $108 million for construction across Quincy School District.

The measure needed at least 60 percent of the votes to pass – a high threshold – and it got about 64 percent. The voting ended up 1,398 in favor, 780 against.

The measure promises to pay for construction of a new $80 million high school and renovations and additions at other schools.

Projected growth in the district was seen as a major driver behind support for the bond issue. There are many obvious benefits from new facilities, but one less obvious one was cited by school board chairman Alex Ybarra: New facilities will help attract and keep good teachers.

The school district, led by Superintendent John Boyd, is undertaking a massive project that includes getting input from around the community. Construction projects have begun at three elementary schools, and the work around the district will continue for several years.

Piling on the good news, the bonds sale, approved by voters in February, was executed in May and got a lower interest rate than expected before the election.

The school district had estimated that the bonds would add $1.89 per $1,000 of assessed property value. But, with the lower interest rate obtained and with a rise in assessed property value within the district, the actual cost to taxpayers comes to $1.70 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2017.

