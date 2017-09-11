Posted on Sep 11, 2017

Toppenish slips by Quincy football team, 20-14

Toppenish overcame Quincy’s football team Monday night, 20-14.

The game, scheduled for Sept. 8, had been postponed due to the smoke hanging around Quincy. With the haze gone for the most part, the two teams proceeded to put on quite a show, despite the game’s nonleague status.

Quincy opened the scoring on a 5-yard keeper by quarterback Kade Schutzmann, with five minutes to go in the first quarter. Midway through the second quarter, Toppenish scored. On the drive following the Wildcats’ touchdown, Isaiah Ayala brought the Jacks back on top with a 6-yard TD run late in the second quarter.

Toppenish responded with 25 seconds left in the first half, landing within one point, thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Matthew Ramirez. The extra point attempt sailed wide.

The Jacks tried to put distance between themselves and the Wildcats before the break, but Toppenish’s Manuel Felan picked off a Schutzmann pass with 22 seconds left.

In the third quarter, a 15-yard TD run by Ramirez gave the Wildcats the lead with nine minutes to go. Toppenish had the best chance to put the game away when two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for Quincy put the Wildcats at the Jacks’ 12-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Four plays later, they had a first-and-goal at the Quincy 1-yard-line, but would turn the ball over on downs with 1:52 left, after a brilliant, brawny series of stops by the Quincy defense.

Then, the Jacks drove 65 yards to the Toppenish 25, but could not reach the end zone.

“I told the guys, I was really proud to be their coach tonight,” Jacks head coach Wade Petersen said.

Schutzmann went 12-of-26 with 113 yards and an interception. Gates Petersen led Quincy receivers with three catches for 44 yards. Pablo Mariscal led all Quincy rushers with nine attempts for 55 yards.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com