Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports

Tough breaks continue for Quincy Jacks’ boys soccer team

This one hurt, in so many ways.

It hurt seeing another comeback gone to waste, it hurt seeing forward Kevin Rios getting treated like a piñata once again by the opposing defenders, without the referees saying much. It hurt to see the game go into penalty kicks and witnessing the absurd decision by the refs to not let Quincy change goalies after Alexis Acevedo hurt himself on the second Ephrata kick.

Oh, and did we mention? it hurt, as it always does, to watch Ephrata celebrate on the grass of Jaycee Stadium.

It hurt to see two superb goals by Danny Cruz, off assists by Rios, not count for much, as the penalty kick shootout went Ephrata’s way on the 18th kick. Same goes for two splendid saves by Acevedo, tending goal on one leg, and grimacing throughout the shootout, but still managing to make the stops.

Quincy’s tough-luck season continues, with the neighbors to the southeast taking home the Basin Challenge Cup and Quincy needing a win this week against second-ranked East Valley on the road to remain alive in the playoff picture.

One more win and three-win Quincy locks down the sixth and final playoff spot, past Ellensburg, which has two wins as of April 25, and Prosser, also with two wins. A win against Ephrata would have almost sealed the berth for the Jacks, but it will go down as a 2-1 loss instead.

“It was a great game,” head coach Arturo Guerrero said. “Once you get into PKs, it’s anybody’s game.”

Still, tears abounded after the final whistle. Not as many as when Archbishop Murphy won the state title on PKs last May, but still enough to make a regular season game look like a playoff g3ame, particularly for the 12th graders celebrating Senior Night.

Top scorer Danny Cruz, perplexed by his getting benched for the shootout, will play and be ready for Yakima. Ailing co-captain Kevin Rios will almost certainly play against the Red Devils, as well.

“Knowing him, he’s going to play no matter what,” Guerrero said. “Nobody is going to keep him from that last game. If we play like this against East Valley, we should be fine.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com