Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 13, 2017 in Sports

Tough hoops seasons come to an end in Ephrata

Looking forward to next year but also wondering what might have been, the head coaches of both the boys and girls basketball squads at Quincy High School closed the book on 2017.

The last matchup of the season for Jacks and Lady Jacks found the green-and-gold hoopsters battling and losing to Ephrata in a doubleheader.

The girls lost to their striped counterparts, the Lady Tigers, 57-26 on the road, in the second day of back-to-back games Feb. 3.

On Feb. 2, the girls traveled to Othello and dropped a 40-36 decision to the Lady Huskies.

The two defeats left Quincy winless in conference and with a 2-18 record to go with the last-place finish.

The girls played well against the Lady Tigers, particularly in the first half, coach Cory Medina said.

The team is making improvements, Medina added.

On the other hand, the varsity squad loses six seniors in June.

“I would like the younger girls to learn from the seniors,” Medina said, “to get experience and feel more comfortable next year.”

Medina said he had hoped his team would score more points this season.

“Our league is tough, we had really started to break the press, but it didn’t help that we didn’t really practice in the month of January,” Medina said.

Following the girls’ games, the boys took the court in both Othello and Ephrata. Against the Huskies, the Jacks had their best offensive output of the season, scoring 72 points to the Huskies’ 85.

The next day, against Ephrata, the already thin Jacks lost Kevin Rios to injury in the first quarter. Still, they managed to play Ephrata tough and only trailed by a single point at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, Ephrata’s second wind put the game away for the Tigers, who outscored the Jacks in that quarter by more than a dozen points.

The Tigers won the contest 65-49, leaving the Jacks’ season mark at 1-17 in the conference, and 2-18 overall to go with a last-place finish.

Still, playing Ephrata tough on the road, minus Rios, showed the potential this team had, and will have next year. Ephrata had played Quincy once already this season, winning in Quincy by almost 40 points in early January.

“This game was a real ballgame,” Quincy boys head coach Wade Petersen said. “We had the lead pretty much the whole first half.”

Trajan Trevino had 18 points, and Tyson Thornton had 15, including three 3-pointers.

In the third quarter, Quincy’s shooting grew cold and they only scored four points.

The 2017 season was tough on and off the court for the Jacks, with lopsided scores and suspended practices, Petersen said.

One disappointing aspect was the fact the team could not be more competitive in games.

“We wanted to make sure we competed every night and some of those games we didn’t compete,” Petersen said. “We were down by 20 at the half and we pretty much could not catch up.”

The CWAC is tough, Petersen said, echoing Medina, and if you’re not ready to play, you are going to get beat by 20.

“We got down by too many too early,” he said.

Next year’s team will be minus grads Rios and Danny Chavez.

“Great kids,” Petersen said. “They epitomize what our program is about, hard work and sportsmanship.”

On the other hand, eight other players are expected to return, some of whom gained valuable experience this year, Petersen said.

Asked which of the five seniors this team will have next season might be the next leader, Petersen said he did not know.

“It will be interesting to see this summer who takes charge,” he said. “Who gets kids organized and into the weight room.”

