Posted on Jul 16, 2017 in Sports

Tough luck continues for swim team

Another day, another close call for the Quincy swim team.

After missing out on a win against the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club’s team by “thiiis” much, the green-capped swimmers lost to Ephrata by “thaaat” much last week.

Ephrata came out ahead with a quality score of 5.115, better than Quincy’s score of 5.061 by 54-thousandths of a point.

By comparison -a weird comparison, we will admit- the blink of an eye takes about 300 thousandths of a second.

According to an email by the team’s Kathy Knodell, the meet against “los tigres” left the Quincy team with plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Taggart Hodges cut time in all his events, Lucien Roseburg cut 18 seconds in two events and Alicia Pineda, in her second-ever meet, cut 24 seconds in two events.

High point winners were Atalee Gregg, among 13-to-14-year-old girls, with 21 points. Stone Musson among 9-10-year-old boys with 21 points, Cody Westra among 11-to-12-year-old boys with 21 points, and Gates Petersen, among 15-to-18-year-olds with 21 points, as well.

Gregg finished first in the 50m breaststroke with 41.33 seconds, the 50m butterfly with 34.24 seconds and the 50m freestyle with 30.45 seconds.

Musson finished first in the 50m butterfly with 52.18 seconds, the 100m freestyle with 1:43.49 minutes, and the 100m individual medley with 1:51.58 minutes.

Petersen finished first inthe 50m freestyle with 24.06 seconds, the 100m individual medley with 1:07.45 minutes and the 100m freestyle with 56.12 seconds.

Westra finished first in the 50m breaststroke with 52.24 seconds, the 100m individual medley with 1:43.80 minutes and the 50m freestyle with 39.95 seconds.

Reese Nieuwenhuis finished first among 11-to-12-year-olds in the 50m backstroke with 43.75 seconds and the 100m individual medley with 1:34.65 minutes.

Next up for the Quincy team was a road trip to Cashmere July 13. Results weren’t available prior to press time. After visiting the Bulldogs, the team travels to Waterville July 20, and then to Wenatchee July 29 for the championship meet, starting at 8 a.m.

The meet at Waterville starts at 6 p.m.

Timothy Bensch finished first in the 100m individual medley among 13-to-14-year-olds with a time of 1:37.91. minutes. He finished second in the 50m breaststroke with 47.26 seconds and the 50m butterfly with 46.25 seconds.

Patrick Frerks finished first in the 50m breaststroke among 13-to-14-year-olds with 47.24 seconds, he finished second in the 100m freestyle with 1:35.05 minutes and third in the 50m freestyle with 39.48 seconds.

Bridgette Hodges finished first in the 50m backstroke among 13-to-14-year-olds with a time of 40.45 seconds, and second in the 50m butterfly (37.70 seconds) and the 50m freestyle, (32.77 seconds)

Randy Hodges finished first in the 50m breaststroke among 15-18-year-olds with a time of 35.32 seconds. He finished second in the 50m backstroke (34.99 seconds) and butterfly with 30.55 seconds.

Stay tuned for updates.