Posted on Jan 12, 2018

Tough shooting night hurts Jacks against Tigers

A fast start by the Quincy Jacks dissipated under the speed of the Ephrata Tigers and the road half of the basketball Battle of the Basin went to the orange-clad boys, by a score of 54-28.

The Jacks managed to slow down the pace early on, taking an early 9-8 lead in the first quarter, but as the game wore on, foul trouble and some cold shooting spells allowed Ephrata to take control.

“We struggled in our scoring, missed some easy shots and could not get the ball to fall in,” head coach Wade Petersen said. “In order to slow down a team that likes to fast break, you have to make baskets. If you make baskets, then they have to take it out and that takes time. Missing baskets, that fed right into what they wanted to do.”

Quincy did manage to slow down Jacob Oxos, Ephrata’s leading scorer, averaging about 20 points per game. Oxos had five points against the Jacks.

“We did a really good job being aware where he was at,” Petersen said.

The next day, the Jacks dropped a contest that was the opposite of Friday’s game. The Jacks started slow and only started playing their brand of basketball halfway through the second quarter.

“By then it was too little, too late,” Petersen said. “We were already down by 20.” Selah took the game 81-44.

Max Molina was the Jacks’ leading scorer against Selah with 19 points. Statistics weren’t available for the Ephrata game.

Next up for the Jacks is another weekend of back-to-back games, with Prosser coming to town Friday night followed by Ellensburg Saturday night. Tipoff is 7 p.m.

Prosser beat Quincy in Prosser, 65-39 early in the season. Ellensburg beat Quincy in Ellensburg 68-28 in early December, as well.

“Two games that I think we can compete in. We should be able to hold down our home court and buckle down defensively,” Petersen said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com