Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports

Track and field team finishes regular season strong with home meet

Several Quincy athletes posted personal-best marks last week at Jaycee Stadium.

The meet, which also involved Wapato and Grandview, was the regular-season finale for the Quincy Jacks, who now get to focus on the postseason meet and, hopefully a berth at state Memorial Day weekend in Tacoma.

For the boys, Ben Williams posted a PR in the 200 meters, with a time of 25.01 seconds, good enough for first place.

Isreal Cavazos finished second, with 25.29 seconds; Nathan Ortiz finished third with 25.41 and Isaiah Ayala finished fifth with 25.86, personal-bests all.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Trevor Moloso finished first with a time of 18.19 seconds, a personal-best for him. Moloso also PR’d (and also took first) in the 300-meter hurdles with 46.26 seconds. He finished second in the pole vault with 10 feet, six inches.

Gonzalo Birrueta finished first in the 3,200-meter run, with a time of 11 minutes, 22.01 seconds.

The 4×100 relay foursome of Cavazos, Williams, Nathan Ortiz and Caleb Williamson finished first with 47.05 seconds. The Grandview foursome was disqualified and the Wapato foursome was a late scratch.

In the shot put, , Diego and Rudy Hernandez finished 1-2 with marks of 41 feet, 0.5 inches for Diego, and 40.06 for Rudy. Diego’s mark was a season-record for him and Rudy’s mark was a personal best.

Diego also finished second in the shot put with 103.05 feet. Miguel Preciado finished third with 103.05 feet. Tyson Thornton finished first in the high jump with five feet and 10 inches. He also finished second in the javelin with 141 feet, with Carlos Solorio right behind him with 139 feet, three inches.

Solorio finished third in the long jump with 17 feet, 3.75 inches, and Thornton finished fourth in the triple jump with 39 feet, 5.25 inches.

Among the girls, Bryn Heikes finished first in the 800 meters with 2:26.22. Amy Hernandez finished third with 2:54.97. Hernandez also finished fourth in the 1,600 with 6:26.61.

In the shot put, Mashayla Schaapman finished first with 34 feet, 11 inches.

She also finished third in the discus with 89 feet and nine inches.

In the javelin, Avery Vanderveen finished first with a mark of 105 feet, eight inches, with Daisy Buenrostro setting a PR in second place with 79 feet, three inches and Schaapman finishing third with 77 feet 10 inches.

Logan Thompson finished first in the high jump with four feet, four inches.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Thompson finished second with 18.95 seconds. Morgan Kleyn finished third with 19.31 seconds and Julisa Herrejon finished third with 19.73.

Herrejon finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with 56.91 seconds. Kleyn finished third in the long jump with 14 feet, three inches. Cynthia Diaz finished fifth with 13 feet, 1.75 inches, a personal best for her.

In the triple jump, Kleyn finished second with 30 feet, 5.50 inches and Sahara Smith finished fifth with 28 feet, 10.25 inches.

Next up for the team is districts at Quincy Friday.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com