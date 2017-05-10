Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports

Track girls rewrite school record books

Freshman Bryn Heikes broke the Quincy High School

record for the 800 meters last week in Peshastin.

Heikes’ mark of two minutes, 25.91 seconds replaced

a 23-year-old mark by Heather Bushman in 1994, of two

minutes, 26.10 seconds. The record-breaking performance

took place at the Rieke Invitational Meet, hosted

by Leavenworth’s Cascade High School at its Peshastin

track.

The 800-meter mark is the second school record Heikes

set this year. Earlier in the season she broke the school

record in the 1,500 meters, also set by Bushman in 1996.

Heikes broke that record at the Cashmere Invitational,

with a mark of five minutes, 18.36. Bushman’s mark was

of five and a half minutes flat.

In the school record book, the speedy frosh is in second

place behind Bushman in the 1,600 meters.

Heikes is not the only one rewriting the school record

books. Shot-putter Mashayla Schaapman tied the school record

with a throw of 36 feet, six inches, April 27 in Ephrata.

The toss puts Schaapman tied for first with Rachell

Rapp, who threw for 36 feet and six inches back in 1999.

Javelin-thrower Avery Vanderveen took second

place in the school record books April 22, with a throw

of 108 feet and 11 inches. Vanderveen, a sophomore,

stands behind Lily Perez, who threw for 116 feet and

six inches in 2007. Six spots behind Vanderveen stands

Schaapman.

Coach David Stoddard praised the girls’ achievements.

Schaapman has “wanted this all four years,” he said of

the school record in shot put. “Her goal is to even go farther

and I suspect and hope she is going to, over the next

couple of meets,” he said. Schaapman, a Running

Start student, was not available for comment before press

time.

Vanderveen is “a prime example of hard work and persistence,”

Stoddard said. “She’s very humble about all her accomplishments,” he

added. Heikes is also quiet about what she accomplishes, Stoddard said.

“She just does it, and smiles about it. Never brags about

it,” Stoddard said. True to her unassuming

style, Heikes just smiled when asked about her smashing season.

“It’s fun,” she said.

Breaking the record at Peshastin was no accident, she

said. She could not sign on to run the mile, so when she

signed on to run the 800, she decided to go all-out.

“It was my only event that day, so I said, ‘OK, let’s go for

it,’” she said.

Breaking the javelin record has always been a goal,

Vanderveen said. “That’s the thing you want

as an athlete,” she said. “To always be the best. “I didn’t

expect for myself to be the best, but it just came along

as I went. I thought, ‘I’m just going to do my best, try

my hardest and if I get somewhere, I get somewhere.’”

A sophomore, Vanderveen said she didn’t even expect

to make varsity last year, and now she’s on the verge of owning a school record.

She may not have been trying to break the record before,

but things have changed now that her name is near the top.

“Now it’s my goal,” she said. “Now that I’m close.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com